OCEAN CITY — Delainey Sutley and the Ocean City High School girls lacrosse team were aggressive and dominant Saturday.

So much so the entire second-half clock was running.

Sutley scored five goals and had a team-leading 11 draw controls to lead the Red Raiders to a 19-1 victory over Lenape in a nonconference game at the Tennessee Avenue Fields. Ocean City (12-4) is No. 6 in The Press Elite 11. Lenape fell to 5-8.

This season, the junior has 111 draw controls and 51 goals.

"It's not just a one-person sport," the 17-year-old said. "One person can make a difference, but you need a team to be able to win. We all work together well."

Ocean City scored 10 first-half goals, the reason the second half started with a running clock. Madison Wenner opened the scoring two minutes into the game. Gracie Pierce scored twice to give Ocean City a 3-0 lead. Sutley scored back-to-back goals to extend the lead to 5-0.

Late in the first half, Sutley scored back-to-back goals again to make the score 9-0, and Wenner scored to extend the lead to 10-0. Pierce scored four in the game, and Brynn Culmone and Wenner, each scored three.

Ryan Cooke scored twice, and Breanna Fabi and Marissa Vallese each scored once. Pierce, Culmon, Carly Gallagher and Amelia Govern each had an assist. Aliza Otton made four saves. Wenner added three draw controls. Sutley added three ground balls, and Julianna Duff had two forced turnovers.

"We came off from the jump and were able to progress during that," Sutley said. "We had our moments and went up from there. I don't think there was a point where we ever fell off. As a team, we kept our composure and played simple lacrosse."

Sutley has 223 draw controls and 153 goals so far in her career. She led the Red Raiders in goals and points in 2022, and is currently doing the same this season. Ocean City coach Lesley Graham called her an incredible player and teammate.

"She grinds every day to make herself better and those around better," Graham said. "She is selfless with the ball. She is just top-notch."

Last season, Ocean City lost 22-10 to Lenape, which went on to win the South Jersey Group IV championship. Lenape competes in a tough Olympic American Conference with Moorestown, Shawnee and Cherokee, all Elite 11 teams. The dominant victory Saturday is very telling for the Red Raiders and their season.

Ocean City has won six straight and is undefeated against Cape-Atlantic League opponents. The Red Raiders, who won the CAL Tournament in 2022, earned the top seed in the tournament this spring and will host fourth-seeded Our Lady of Mercy Academy on Wednesday.

"One of the things we have been working on all season is not coming out flat," Graham said. "We definitely have a tendency to be a second-half team. And as a team we really focused on, in the later part of the season, really making sure our foot in on the gas from the first whistle to the last whistle. They did a great job of that (Saturday)."

Along with Lenape, Ocean City has played many other talented nonconference opponents this season, including Haddonfield, Moorestown, Cherokee, Cape Henlopen (Delaware) and Spring-Ford (Pennsylvania).

"Lenape is always a talented team," Graham added. "I think being able to bolster our conference play with these big, strong nonconference opponents really helps us. It helps prepare us for what we call second season, which is the playoff season coming up."

Last season, Ocean City lost to Shawnee in the South Jersey Group III semifinals. The Red Raiders are looking forward to the CAL Tournament and these playoffs, Sutley said.

Graham agreed.

"Any chance to play for a title of any kind is important to our team because it just showcases the depth of talent we have and the ability to put a team win together," Graham said.

