OCBP hosts Women's Invitational on Thursday
LIFEGUARD RACES

OCBP hosts Women's Invitational on Thursday

Ocean City women's races

Ventnor's (swimmer) Melissa Toy boards the boat rowed by Meghan Holland at the start of the Row/Swim Event. Wednesday July 27 2016 Women's Invitational Lifeguard Races in Ocean City. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto)

 Ben Fogletto / Staff Photographe

Some of the area's top female lifeguard athletes will compete in the 17th annual Ocean City Beach Patrol Women’s Invitational on Thursday at the 34th Street beach in Ocean City.

The five-race event begins at 6:15 p.m.

Harvey Cedars was the team champion with 14 points in 2019, the last time the event was held. Ocean City was second with 13 points and Cape May had 12 points for third. Longport, the 2018 champion, was fourth with 10.

The Ocean City Women’s Invitational has short, quick races which can be easily seen by the fans on the beach. Scoring is 6-4-3-2-1 for the first five places.

The row-swim begins the evening. Doubles crews row out to flags, and one member of each crew jumps out and swims to shore.

The paddleboard race is next, in which the competitors each paddle an M-shaped course in the ocean.

The box-swim has a box-shaped course.

In the medley relay, each team in the race will have a swimmer, a paddler and a doubles crew.

The four-person surf dash is the final race.

Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210

GGargan@pressofac.com

