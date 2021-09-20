 Skip to main content
Oakcrest girls soccer team earns 1st win of season
HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP

Oakcrest girls soccer team earns 1st win of season

hslivesoccer.jpg

The Oakcrest High School girls soccer team earned its first win of the season Monday, beating visiting Buena Regional 4-0.

Jayda Shehadi scored two goals for the Falcons (1-4-1). Gabbie Dittus had a goal and three assists, and Alyssa Iside scored the team's first goal and had one assist.

Oakcrest scored two goals in each half. Gabrielle Gibson made three saves for the shutout.

Jadarys Morales had 15 saves for the Chiefs (1-4-1).

Delsea Regional 3, Hammonton 1: Ava Reardon scored twice for host Delsea (5-1). For the Blue Devils (0-2), Marissa DeCicco scored off an assist by Juliana Dogostino, and Emma Peretti made 10 saves.

BOYS SOCCER

Buena Regional 1, Oakcrest 0: Buena's Jake Harris scored the game's only goal in the first half. Geoff Blasberg made six saves for the shutout. The Chiefs improved to 3-2. Oakcrest fell to 1-1.

FIELD HOCKEY

St. Joseph Academy 3, Cedar Creek 2: Macie Jacquet scored three goals to lead the Wildcats to a 3-2 win over visiting Cedar Creek. The Wildcats improved to 6-0.

Jacquet scored a goal in each of the first three quarters, and Brogan Heilig assisted on the second goal. Isabella Davis made eight saves for the win. Cedar Creek fell to 4-2.

Barnegat 8, Lakewood 0: Alyson Sojak scored three goals for the host Bengals (5-1), and Nicole Schiverea and Ava Kennedy each had a goal and an assist. Goalie Madison Kubicz did not have to make a save. Lakewood goalie Amy Krysa had 14 stops.

 

Girls tennis

Lower Cape May Reg. 4, Cedar Creek 1

Singles-Jenna Crawford CC d. Sam Mancuso 6-0, 6-0; Vika Simonsen LCM d. Julia Flynn 6-0, 6-1; Delaney Brown LCM d. Janavi Vadnerker 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles-Marley Kronemeyer-Ina Nikolova LCM d. Rebecca Einwechter-Angellia Wyld 6-4, 6-1; Maddie Gilbert-Jayci Shivers LCM d. Clarabella Couch-Phoebe Kershenblatt 6-3, 4-6, 10-3.

Records-Cedar Creek 2-5; LCM 6-0.

Absegami 5, Atlantic City 0

Singles-Olivia Hughes d. Mayla Burns 6-1, 6-0; Cassandra Hughes d. Hannah Frebowitz 6-4, 6-3; Sarina Pollino d. Cecelia Marota 6-3, 6-1.

Doubles-Simone Graziano-Alyssa Bailey d. Rosie Miltenberger-Maria Dela Pena 6-4, 6-1; Neha Pandeya-Surti Jill d. Kanajia Jamison-Zenab Iqbal 6-3, 6-4.

Records-Absegami 4-2; AC 2-4.

