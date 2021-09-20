Oakcrest girls soccer team earns 1st win of season

The Oakcrest High School girls soccer team earned its first win of the season Monday, beating visiting Buena Regional 4-0.
Jayda Shehadi scored two goals for the Falcons (1-4-1). Gabbie Dittus had a goal and three assists, and Alyssa Iside scored the team's first goal and had one assist.
Oakcrest scored two goals in each half. Gabrielle Gibson made three saves for the shutout.
Jadarys Morales had 15 saves for the Chiefs (1-4-1).
Delsea Regional 3, Hammonton 1: Ava Reardon scored twice for host Delsea (5-1). For the Blue Devils (0-2), Marissa DeCicco scored off an assist by Juliana Dogostino, and Emma Peretti made 10 saves.
BOYS SOCCER
Buena Regional 1, Oakcrest 0: Buena's Jake Harris scored the game's only goal in the first half. Geoff Blasberg made six saves for the shutout. The Chiefs improved to 3-2. Oakcrest fell to 1-1.
FIELD HOCKEY
St. Joseph Academy 3, Cedar Creek 2: Macie Jacquet scored three goals to lead the Wildcats to a 3-2 win over visiting Cedar Creek. The Wildcats improved to 6-0.
Jacquet scored a goal in each of the first three quarters, and Brogan Heilig assisted on the second goal. Isabella Davis made eight saves for the win. Cedar Creek fell to 4-2.
Barnegat 8, Lakewood 0: Alyson Sojak scored three goals for the host Bengals (5-1), and Nicole Schiverea and Ava Kennedy each had a goal and an assist. Goalie Madison Kubicz did not have to make a save. Lakewood goalie Amy Krysa had 14 stops.
Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210
