 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
O.C. alum Meredith Civico guides Rutgers field hockey to first NCAA tourney win since 1986
0 comments
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

O.C. alum Meredith Civico guides Rutgers field hockey to first NCAA tourney win since 1986

{{featured_button_text}}

Liz Romano and Lucy Bannatyne scored to lead the top-seeded Rutgers University field hockey team to a 2-1 victory over 16th-seeded Delaware in an NCAA Tournament first-round game Friday.

The Scarlets Knights (19-3) are guided by 10th-year coach Meredith (Long) Civico, an Ocean City High School graduate and former standout player. This is Rutgers' second berth in the NCAA Tournament under Civico and the program's first win in the tourneament since 1986. The program also made the 2018 tournament, ending a 32-year drought.

Rutgers won its first Big Ten Conference Tournament title Sunday. 

On Friday, the Scarlet Knights led 1-0 at halftime en route to their seventh consecutive victory. Rutgers extended its lead to 2-0 in the fourth quarter. Five minutes later, Grace Hoepfner scored for Delaware to cap the scoring. 

Gianna Glatz made four saves for the Scarlet Knights. Milena Redlingshoefer assisted on both goals.

"I'm really proud of the group for advancing," Civico said on the university's website. "That's huge. They earned that. The team has been so consistent. Our backs and defensive group defended so hard. … The defensive effort and grit was what won the game for us (Friday)."

Rutgers will host Liberty in the quarterfinals at 1 p.m. Sunday at Bauer Track & Field Complex in Piscataway. Rutgers is 19-1 in its last 20 games at Bauer. 

"It's one game at a time for us and this one was game one," Civico said. "That's our approach to Sunday. We'll debrief, recover, and prepare for our next game on Sunday."

+2 
Meredith Civico headshot

Civico

 Ben Solomon, Rutgers Athletics

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217

PMulranen@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMulranen

0 comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Watch Now: Related Video

Vikings' Dozier hospitalized due to breakthrough COVID-19 infection

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News