O.C. alum Meredith Civico guides Rutgers field hockey to first NCAA tourney win since 1986

Liz Romano and Lucy Bannatyne scored to lead the top-seeded Rutgers University field hockey team to a 2-1 victory over 16th-seeded Delaware in an NCAA Tournament first-round game Friday.

The Scarlets Knights (19-3) are guided by 10th-year coach Meredith (Long) Civico, an Ocean City High School graduate and former standout player. This is Rutgers' second berth in the NCAA Tournament under Civico and the program's first win in the tourneament since 1986. The program also made the 2018 tournament, ending a 32-year drought.

Rutgers won its first Big Ten Conference Tournament title Sunday.

On Friday, the Scarlet Knights led 1-0 at halftime en route to their seventh consecutive victory. Rutgers extended its lead to 2-0 in the fourth quarter. Five minutes later, Grace Hoepfner scored for Delaware to cap the scoring.

Gianna Glatz made four saves for the Scarlet Knights. Milena Redlingshoefer assisted on both goals.

"I'm really proud of the group for advancing," Civico said on the university's website. "That's huge. They earned that. The team has been so consistent. Our backs and defensive group defended so hard. … The defensive effort and grit was what won the game for us (Friday)."