Northfield wins District 16 10U softball title

Northfield won the Little League District 16 10-and-under softball championship with a 14-5 victory over Cape May County at Birch Grove Park in Northfield on Sunday.
Northfield advanced to the Section 4 Tournament and will play at 8 p.m. Tuesday in Stratford against the winner between Waterford Township and Cherry Hill American.
Winning pitcher Lila Clifford struck out 15 in Sunday's win and went 1 for 1 with four runs and three stolen bases. Faye Brozosky was 4 for 4, including two doubles, with two runs, five RBIs and two stolen bases. Riley Kolmer went 3 for 4 with a run and four stolen bases. Addison Keena was 3 for 4 with two runs, an RBI and three stolen bases. Aurora Smith was 2 for 2 with three runs, two RBIs and four stolen bases. Chloe Brandt went 2 for 2 with a run.
From Saturday
Northfield 11, Hammonton 1: Clifford pitched a no-hitter with 12 strikeouts in the four-inning win. Brozosky was 2 for 3 with a double and five RBIs. Kolmer went 1 for 2 with two runs and six stolen bases. Keena was 1 for1 with three runs and eight stolen bases, and Smith was 1 for 1 with three runs and five stolen bases.
Cape May County 16, Southern Cape 5: Tenley VanArtsdalen and Mackenzie Vandever each four hits and three runs for Dennis/Middle. Persi Paul and Jordyn DeHorsey each added two hits and two runs. Winning pitcher Addison LeSage gave up six hits and struck out five.
