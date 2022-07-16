Northfield, winners of District 16, eliminated from section tourney

The Northfield 10-and-under softball team was eliminated from the Section 4 Tournament on Friday with a 9-1 loss to Audubon in the semifinals.
Swedesboro/Woolwich and Audubon played Saturday for the title.
Northfield captured the District 16 championship July 10.
On Friday, Lila Clifford struck out 15. She also went 1 for 3 with an RBI and a stolen base. Addison Keena went 1 for 2 with a run and a stolen base. Riley Kolmer added two stolen bases.
Northfield defeat Waterford Township in the first round of the tournament Tuesday. Northfield lost 3-1 to Swedesboro/Woolwich on Thursday.
The players on the team were Keena (centerfield), Riley Kolmer (second base), Aurora Smith (left field/ right field), Parker Obermeyer (third base), Chloe Brandt (shortstop), Ella Wainwright (right field), Faye Brozosky (cather), Clifford (pitcher), Lucee Supp (third base), Payton Boyd (left field/ right field), and Sophie Gray (first base).
Northfield's head coach was Leanne Gray, and the assistant was Brent Kolmer.
