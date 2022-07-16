 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
YOUTH SOFTBALL

Northfield, winners of District 16, eliminated from section tourney

  • 0
youth baseball softball logo

The Northfield 10-and-under softball team was eliminated from the Section 4 Tournament on Friday with a 9-1 loss to Audubon in the semifinals. 

Swedesboro/Woolwich and Audubon played Saturday for the title.

Northfield captured the District 16 championship July 10.

On Friday, Lila Clifford struck out 15. She also went 1 for 3 with an RBI and a stolen base. Addison Keena went 1 for 2 with a run and a stolen base. Riley Kolmer added two stolen bases.

Northfield defeat Waterford Township in the first round of the tournament Tuesday. Northfield lost 3-1 to Swedesboro/Woolwich on Thursday.

The players on the team were Keena (centerfield), Riley Kolmer (second base), Aurora Smith (left field/ right field), Parker Obermeyer (third base), Chloe Brandt (shortstop), Ella Wainwright (right field), Faye Brozosky (cather), Clifford (pitcher), Lucee Supp (third base), Payton Boyd (left field/ right field), and Sophie Gray (first base).

People are also reading…

Northfield's head coach was Leanne Gray, and the assistant was Brent Kolmer.

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217

PMulranen@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMulranen

0 Comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Watch Now: Related Video

Stockton Summer Youth Rowing Program

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News