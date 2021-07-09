Northfield to play in District 16 championship Monday

Sean Burke hit a three-run single in the fourth inning to lead the Northfield 12-and-under baseball team to a 3-1 victory over Linwood in the District 16 tournament semifinals Thursday.

Krish Patel, who singled, and Keith Morganweck and Matt Borini, who both walked, scored for Northfield. Mikey Sher went 3 1/3 innings, striking out four and allowing just two hits to earn the win. Patel struck out one to earn the save.

Northfield plays for the title 5:30 p.m. Monday.

For Linwood, John Trott went 3 2/3 innings, striking out six and giving up just two hits. Neo Kierv hit an RBI double in the top of the sixth.

From Wednesday

10-and-under baseball

Ocean City/ Upper Township 10, Linwood 1: Andrew Pashley earned the win for Ocean City/ Upper Township. Corey Clemens and Henry Bogle were solid in relief. Levi Martenz went 3 for 3 and Brodie Wilson went 2 for 2. With the win, OC/UT advances in the District 16 tournament, and is scheduled to play Hammonton on Friday.

From Tuesday

12-and-under baseball