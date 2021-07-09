Northfield to play in District 16 championship Monday

Sean Burke hit a three-run single in the fourth inning to lead the Northfield 12-and-under baseball team to a 3-1 victory over Linwood in the District 16 tournament semifinals Thursday.
Krish Patel, who singled, and Keith Morganweck and Matt Borini, who both walked, scored for Northfield. Mikey Sher went 3 1/3 innings, striking out four and allowing just two hits to earn the win. Patel struck out one to earn the save.
Northfield plays for the title 5:30 p.m. Monday.
For Linwood, John Trott went 3 2/3 innings, striking out six and giving up just two hits. Neo Kierv hit an RBI double in the top of the sixth.
From Wednesday
10-and-under baseball
Ocean City/ Upper Township 10, Linwood 1: Andrew Pashley earned the win for Ocean City/ Upper Township. Corey Clemens and Henry Bogle were solid in relief. Levi Martenz went 3 for 3 and Brodie Wilson went 2 for 2. With the win, OC/UT advances in the District 16 tournament, and is scheduled to play Hammonton on Friday.
From Tuesday
12-and-under baseball
Northfield 4, Southern/Lower 3: Sean Burke doubled in Ben Steinberg in the eighth inning to lead Northfield to the win in the District 16 tournament quarterfinals. Burke, the winning pitcher, struck out two in two innings. He did not allow a hit. Steinberg pitched 2 1/3 innings and struck out four. Krish Patel struck out four in 2 2/3 innings.
For Southern/Lower, Jay Matthews went 2 for 3, including a two-run homer.
Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217
Twitter @ACPressMulranen
