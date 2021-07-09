 Skip to main content
Northfield to play for District 16 championship Monday
youth baseball softball logo

Sean Burke hit a three-run single in the fourth inning to lead the Northfield 12-and-under baseball team to a 3-1 victory over Linwood in a Little League District 16 semifinal game Thursday.

Krish Patel, who singled, and Keith Morganweck and Matt Borini, who both walked, scored for Northfield. Mikey Sher pitched 3 1/3 innings, striking out four and allowing just two hits, to earn the win. Patel struck out one and earned the save.

Northfield will play for the title at 5:30 p.m. Monday.

For Linwood, John Trott pitched 3 2/3 innings, striking out six and giving up just two hits. Neo Kierv hit an RBI double in the top of the sixth.

From Wednesday

10U baseball

Ocean City/ Upper Township 10, Linwood 1: Andrew Pashley earned the win for Ocean City/ Upper Township. Corey Clemens and Henry Bogle were solid in relief. Levi Martenz went 3 for 3, and Brodie Wilson was 2 for 2. With the win, OC/UT advanced and was scheduled to play Hammonton on Friday.

From Tuesday

12U baseball

Northfield 4, Southern/Lower 3: Sean Burke doubled in Ben Steinberg in the eighth inning to lead Northfield to the win in the district quarterfinals. Burke, the winning pitcher, struck out two in two innings. He did not allow a hit. Steinberg pitched 2 1/3 innings and struck out four. Krish Patel struck out four in 2 2/3 innings.

For Southern/Lower, Jay Matthews went 2 for 3, including a two-run homer.

