Northfield to play for District 16 championship Monday

Sean Burke hit a three-run single in the fourth inning to lead the Northfield 12-and-under baseball team to a 3-1 victory over Linwood in a Little League District 16 semifinal game Thursday.

Krish Patel, who singled, and Keith Morganweck and Matt Borini, who both walked, scored for Northfield. Mikey Sher pitched 3 1/3 innings, striking out four and allowing just two hits, to earn the win. Patel struck out one and earned the save.

Northfield will play for the title at 5:30 p.m. Monday.

For Linwood, John Trott pitched 3 2/3 innings, striking out six and giving up just two hits. Neo Kierv hit an RBI double in the top of the sixth.

From Wednesday

10U baseball

Ocean City/ Upper Township 10, Linwood 1: Andrew Pashley earned the win for Ocean City/ Upper Township. Corey Clemens and Henry Bogle were solid in relief. Levi Martenz went 3 for 3, and Brodie Wilson was 2 for 2. With the win, OC/UT advanced and was scheduled to play Hammonton on Friday.

From Tuesday

12U baseball