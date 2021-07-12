Northfield rallies in last inning to beat Linwood for Little League District 16 12-under title

LINWOOD — Northfield rallied in the bottom of the sixth and final inning to beat Linwood 3-2 for the Little League District 16 12-under baseball championship Monday night at All Wars Memorial Field.
Linwood, in the losers bracket, needed to beat Northfield twice Monday to win the district championship. Northfield, which trailed 2-1 entering it’s last at-bat of the night, needed just the one victory to advance to the sectional tournament.
With two outs in the bottom of the sixth, Mike Sher, who pitched nearly the whole game for Northfield, doubled in Ben Steinberg and Sean Burke for the walk-off victory.
Steinberg limited Linwood to two runs before coming out in the sixth inning after he’d thrown 85 pitches. Krish Patel earned the victory in relief, having gotten the last two outs in the top of the sixth.
Northfield will play its first game in the Section 4 tournament on Sunday night in East Vineland against an opponent to be named.
Northfield coach Sean Sutley said, “It feels awesome. We battled through adversity. Linwood’s pitcher (John Trott) was fantastic.”
The champions had to put in a long night to advance because Linwood won the first game 9-2, having scored three runs in the first inning and another three in the sixth and final inning.
Lucas DeBiaso tripled and scored in the sixth for Linwood. Neo Kirev had a double and two singles in the game. Jack Hickman and Dante Franchini each contributed two hits.
Linwood raced out to a 3-0 lead in the top of the first inning. Franchini, Hickman and Liam Schulingkamp each singled in the first inning.
Northfield answered with two runs in the bottom of the first, making it 3-2. Cole Stefano doubled in Steinberg and Burke, both of whom had singled.
Luke Odell was the winning pitcher with relief help from DeBiaso.
Odell allowed five hits, walked two and struck out seven. DeBiaso relieved him with no outs in the fifth inning. He gave up no hits and struck out two over the final two innings.
Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210
