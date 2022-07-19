Northfield opens South Shore playoffs with victory: Roundup

Brandon Riggs pitched a complete game to lead the fourth-seeded Northfield Cardinals to a 12-2 victory over the fifth-seeded Ventnor BaySox in a South Jersey South Shore Baseball League first-round game Monday.

The game was the opener of a best-of-three series.

Riggs struck out three and allowed two unearned runs on two hits. Julian Costa went 2 for 4 with an RBI double and a grand slam for Northfield. Shane Solari went 2 for 3 with a homer, an RBI and a run. Juan Mejia hit a solo home run in the sixth.

Omar Hernandez hit and scored a run for the BaySox.

Game 2 was scheduled to be played Tuesday night in Ventnor.

(2) Buena Blue Dawgs 12, (7) Ocean City Water Dogs 1: Alexi Colon went 2 for with a homer and four RBIs for Buena. Luis Sauri went 2 for 3 with a homer, two RBIs and two runs. Denny Brady went 3 for 3 with two runs. He also earned the win, pitching three innings, striking out five and allowing three hits.

Mark Elliot went 2 for 3 with a homer for the Water Dogs.

Game 2 was set for Tuesday night in Ocean City.

(3) Absecon Outlaws 7, Hammonton Hot Shots 0: Steve Kaenzig pitched a complete game with six strikeouts and allowed just three hits for Absecon. CJ Egrie went 2 for 3 with a homer, three runs and two RBs. Matt Mcintire doubled twice and had three RBIs.

Hammonton was set to host the second game Tuesday night.

(1) South Jersey Surf 11, (8) Egg Harbor Twp. Eagles 4: Monny Strickland went 3 for 4 with a homer and five RBIs for the Surf. Antonio Caraballo homered and had two RBIs. Kyle Transue earned the win for the Surf.

Michael Tallarida homered and added three RBIs for the Eagles.

Game 2 was scheduled for Tuesday night in Egg Harbor Township.