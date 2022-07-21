 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Northfield advances to the SJSSBL semis, All-Star game, HR derby Saturday

Adam McEvoy hit a three-run home run in the bottom of the second inning Wednesday to lead the fourth-seeded Cardinals to a 5-4 victory over the fifth-seeded Ventnor BaySox in the third game of a best-of-three series.

The win eliminated the BaySox and advanced the Cardinal to the South Jersey South Shore Baseball League semifinals, which are scheduled for Monday-Wednesday.

Northfield will play the top-seeded South Jersey Surf, while the second-seeded Buena Blue Dawgs hosts the third-seeded Absecon Outlaws. The semifinals will also be a best-of-three series. The championship will be a best-of-five series Aug. 1-5. 

On Wednesday, Derek Andrada earned the win for Northfield. He pitched four innings, struck out three and allowed eight hits. Ethan Dodd pitched the final three innings with two strikeouts to earn the save. Nate Turner went 2 for 2 with an RBI and a run. Sleiter Suriel went 2 for 4 with a home run.

Joe Gutierrez pitched a complete game and allowed one earned run for the BaySox.

The SJSSBL will have its home run derby and All-Star game Saturday at Birch Grove Park in Northfield. The home run derby is set to start at 5:30 p.m. with the nine-inning All-Star game to follow. There will also be a 12-and-under home run derby at 4:45 p.m. with players from Linwood, Somers Point, Northfield, Ventnor and Absecon. 

The roster for the SJSSBL home run derby is: Mike Blackiston (Somers Point Captains), Omar Hernandez (Ventnor), Caden Dulin (Surf), Michael Tallardia (Egg Harbor Township Eagles), Denny Brady (Buena), Julian Costa (Northfield), Matt Rivera (Egg Harbor City Knights), Mark Elliott (Ocean City Water Dogs), Matt McIntire (Absecon), Dan Gavlick (Hammonton Hot Shots) and Andre Boyer (Galloway Township Mustangs). 

