Northfield 12U opens sectional tourney Sunday

The Northfield Little League 12-and-under baseball team, which captured the District 16 title Monday, opens its double-elimination sectional tournament this weekend.
Northfield earned a first-round bye and will played the winner of District 13 champion Haddonfield and District 15 champion Swedesboro/Woolwich in the second round of the Section 4 tournament 7 p.m. Sunday at Fiocchi Field in Vineland.
The championship is scheduled for 7 p.m. July 22 in Vineland. If needed, the title game will be 7 p.m. July 23.
The winner advances to the double-elimination state tournament in Cherry Hill. The state champion then advances to the Eastern Region bracket. The region champion heads to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.
“Our boys have worked really hard and battled through some tough games to win the District 16 title,” Northfield coach Sean Sutley said. “Now they are preparing for the next step in competing for the sectional title to advance to the state tournament with aspirations of the Little League World Series.”
Wednesday
11-and-under baseball
Middle Twp. 6, Audubon 3: Theo Margarites hit a two-run triple in the first inning for Middle Township. Michael Fritsch had two hits. Kyle Mick and Nick Matteucci each pitched for Middle, leading a solid defensive effort.
