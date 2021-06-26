Northfield 12U baseball beats Downbeach: Roundup

Winning pitcher Ben Steinberg went four innings. He allowed one run and struck out seven.

The Northfield 12U Little League baseball team beat visiting Downbeach 16-5 Friday in six innings in a District 16 game at Birch Grove Park.

Sean Burke went 2 for 4 with a solo homer and three RBIs for the winners. Cole Stefano was 3 for 5 with two RBIs. Winning pitcher Mike Sher worked 2 2/3 innings, gave up no hits and no runs, with four strikeouts.

Northfield hosts Linwood at 7 p.m. Sunday at Birch Grove Park.

Somers Point 11, Absecon 2: Daniel DeCicco had four hits, including two doubles, and two runs for Somers Point. Danny Foreman added two hits, three runs and two RBIs, and Jack Downey had two hits, two runs and three RBIs. Patrick Kane and Dom De Luca each had two hits. James Armstrong added a bunt single, and Jakob Garman, Patrick Karabin and Rocco Bonavita each had an RBI. DeLuca struck out five, Karabin had four strikeouts and Foreman struck out two in a combined six innings.

For Absecon, Justice Settles had a double, a single and an RBI, and Alex Newhall and JJ Glick added a hit and an RBI, respectively.

Somers Point hosts South Cape at 7 p.m. Sunday.

From Wednesday

Northfield 9, Hammonton 5: Northfield's Chase Sutley and Brad Delaney each went 2 for 3 with an RBI, and Sean Burke was 2 for 4 with three RBIs. Winning pitcher Ben Steinberg went four innings, allowed one run and struck out seven.