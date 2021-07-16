North Wildwood hosts Beschen-Callahan races Friday

Seven Cape May County beach patrols are set to compete in the 52nd annual Beschen-Callahan Memorial Lifeguard Races at 6 p.m. Friday at 15th Avenue beach in North Wildwood.

The races are the doubles row, the swim, the paddleboard race, the surf dash, the singles row and the can run (a one-person surf dash in which the guards each start by jumping off a lifeguard stand). Scoring is 5-3-2-1 for the first four places.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The event honors Jim Beschen and Mike Callahan, two North Wildwood lifeguards who were killed in the Vietnam War. North Wildwood Beach Patrol Chief Tony Cavalier and the relatives of Beschen and Callahan will give out the post-event awards.

The teams include defending champion Wildwood Crest, Upper Township, Sea Isle City, Wildwood, North Wildwood, Avalon and Stone Harbor. Wildwood Crest won five of the six races in 2019 to win the event’s team title for the second time in a row. It was not held last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We have a good mix of veterans and newer guards in the races,” said North Wildwood Beach Patrol Captain Bill Ciavarelli. “In the last 10 years we’ve had five different teams win it. The guards enjoy our races because they’re a little shorter, like a real rescue. I think it will be a competitive race and could come down to the can run, the last race. That would be significant, because the can run is a one-man rescue.”

Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210 GGargan@pressofac.com

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.