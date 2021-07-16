 Skip to main content
North Wildwood hosts Beschen-Callahan races Friday
LIFEGUARD RACES

071319_spt_bcmlifeguard

On July 12th 2019, The Beschen-Callahan Memorial Lifeguard races, a six event race, was held on the 15th ave beach in North Wildwood. Coming first for the Doubles Row was Wildwood Crest's Pat BAkey and Jake Klecko.

 Matthew Strabuk / For The Press

Seven Cape May County beach patrols are set to compete in the 52nd annual Beschen-Callahan Memorial Lifeguard Races at 6 p.m. Friday at 15th Avenue beach in North Wildwood.

The races are the doubles row, the swim, the paddleboard race, the surf dash, the singles row and the can run (a one-person surf dash in which the guards each start by jumping off a lifeguard stand). Scoring is 5-3-2-1 for the first four places.

The event honors Jim Beschen and Mike Callahan, two North Wildwood lifeguards who were killed in the Vietnam War. North Wildwood Beach Patrol Chief Tony Cavalier and the relatives of Beschen and Callahan will give out the post-event awards.

The teams include defending champion Wildwood Crest, Upper Township, Sea Isle City, Wildwood, North Wildwood, Avalon and Stone Harbor. Wildwood Crest won five of the six races in 2019 to win the event’s team title for the second time in a row. It was not held last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We have a good mix of veterans and newer guards in the races,” said North Wildwood Beach Patrol Captain Bill Ciavarelli. “In the last 10 years we’ve had five different teams win it. The guards enjoy our races because they’re a little shorter, like a real rescue. I think it will be a competitive race and could come down to the can run, the last race. That would be significant, because the can run is a one-man rescue.”

Staff Writer

I’ve been at The Press since January of 1983. I cover all sports in general, but mostly lifeguard racing, and high school field hockey, football, swimming, basketball, crew, baseball and softball.

