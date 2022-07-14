North Wildwood hosts 53rd Beschen-Callahan races Friday

The 53rd Beschen-Callahan Memorial Lifeguard Races will look different Friday.

Normally, there are six events — the doubles row, swim, paddleboard race, surf dash, singles row and can run (a one-person surf dash where the guards each start by jumping off a lifeguard stand).

Three more events were recently added — all for women.

"Showcasing the women, it was not a difficult decision," said North Wildwood Beach Patrol Chief Bill Ciavarelli, who wanted to add more women's events in 2020 but the pandemic interfered. "It was time. We are moving forward.

There will now be nine events — the doubles row, the men's paddleboard swim, the men's swim, the women's swim, the women's paddleboard, the surf dash, the singles row, the women's can run and the men's can run.

The event will be at 6 p.m. on the 22nd beach in North Wildwood.

The event honors Jim Beschen and Mike Callahan, two former North Wildwood lifeguards who were killed in the Vietnam War. North Wildwood Beach Patrol Chief Tony Cavalier along with relatives of Beschen and Callahan will present post-event awards.

The Callahan family will help with North Wildwood's roll call Friday morning.

"This has always been a special day for the guards of the North Wildwood Beach Patrol," Ciavarelli said. "To honor two former lifeguards who have lost their lives in the war. When they battled for our country, their ages were very similar to the guards we have on the patrol every year.

"Let's keep it in the right perspective (Friday) night. Go out there, showcase your talents, represent your cities, but at the same time, we all are there to do the same thing (be a lifeguard) and keep everyone safe just like Jimmy and Mike were doing when they lost their lives."

Wildwood Crest won the event in 2018, 2019 and 2021. The event was not held in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Last season, Wildwood Crest had just five points after the first four races but won the last two races to win the title.

The other five Cape May County beach patrols competing are Upper Township, Sea Isle City, Wildwood, North Wildwood and Avalon, which captured the Cape May County Championships title on July 8.

"We are looking forward to it," Ciavarelli said. "The six beaches that will be there are some of the top beaches in South Jersey. We have some great athletes. We got a lot of athletes scheduled to compete who have been in this race before and have been very successful.

"We are excited to have these six teams and honor Jimmy and Mike."