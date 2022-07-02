Nor'easters win, ready to clinch the division

OCEAN CITY — The Ocean City Nor’easters beat Real Central New Jersey 1-0 on Friday and all but clinched the Mid-Atlantic Division title of the United Soccer Leagues League Two.

Forward Benjamin Cam Orellana scored an early goal for Ocean City. It looked like there was more to come, but that’s all the scoring there would be.

The Nor’easters (9-0-2, 29 points) moved to just one point away from clinching their first Mid-Atlantic title since 2013. Ocean City has three games left in the regular season and needs only a tie in one of them for the clinching point. O.C. would clinch also the title if second-place West Chester United (6-3-1, 19 points) had tied or lost its Saturday night game at Reading United AC. The Nor’easters don’t play again until Wednesday at Philadelphia Lone Star FC.

Ocean City coach Kevin Nuss is in his second stint as coach, and Friday’s win extended his unbeaten streak to 18 games, going to back to the O.C. team he coached in 2019. It also extended his home unbeaten streak to 13.

The Nor’easters were playing RCNJ for the third time. The two teams tied 1-1 on opening day at Mercer County Community College in West Windsor. Ocean City had its biggest goal output of the year against RCNJ on June 19, winning 5-2 at Carey Stadium.

"They (RCNJ) are a very good, organized team, hard working,” Nuss said. "They did a very good job of trying to counter what we were doing. We made adjustments and our guys were fantastic taking them on. It was a little bit more of a battle than we expected. That’s the beauty of this team, no matter how we play we keep getting results (victories).”

Cam Orellana was on the left side of the field and inside the 18-yard line in the 17th minute when he took a pass and scored his first goal of the year into the right corner.

Cam Orellana, 22, the brother of O.C. standout forward Nicolas Cam Orellana, is from Santiago, Chile, and a rising junior at the University of Rio Grande in Ohio. Benjamin also played for Nuss at Camden County College in 2018 and scored 28 goals to become a National Junior College All-American.

“It’s my first time playing in the summer league, and I think we have an amazing group,” Cam Orellana said. “We’re achieving all the goals that we have. We’re winning all the games and that’s important because we want to get to a final. There was a big crowd today and it’s because we’re doing all the right things. People are getting to know about us.”

Ocean City goalie Felix Schafer made four saves for the shutout. O.C. defender Galen Flynn also made a stop in front. RCNJ used two goalies — Jake Langley (three saves) in the first half and Eric Mnorowski (five saves) in the second half.

Benjamin Cam Orellana sent a shot off the crossbar in the 44th minute. Ocean City’s Daniel Diaz-Bonilla forced Mnorowski to make two saves in less than 30 seconds into the second half. Schafer made a good stop on RCNJ's Stas Korzeniowski in the 53rd minute.

Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210 GGargan@pressofac.com

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.