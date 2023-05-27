Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

OCEAN CITY — Forward Andrew Kitch scored an early goal for the Ocean City Nor’easters against Philadelphia Lone Star FC on Friday night.

There was plenty of drama in the second half in the matchup of unbeaten teams, but the goal held up for a 1-0 Ocean City win.

Ocean City seemed to be cruising with the lead, but Philadelphia’s Eugene Dennis broke toward the net with the ball in the 73rd minute and was taken down by defender Josh Jones. Lone Star was awarded a penalty kick, and Jones was issued a red card and ejected, putting O.C. a man down for the rest of the game.

But Nor’easters goalie Stefano Camerlengo thrilled the fans as he dove to his left and made the penalty kick save on Philly’s Aboubacar Camara. Ocean City played with just 10 men the rest of the way, but Camerlengo and the defense preserved the shutout.

The Nor’easters, defending champions of the Mid-Atlantic Division of the United Soccer Leagues' League Two, improved to 3-0 overall and in the division. Friday's win was their home opener. Philadelphia Lone dropped to 2-1, also all in division games.

A Philadelphia defender misplayed the ball near his own goal, and Kitch got control of it and scored from 4 yards out. Lone Star goalie Liam Smith got a piece of it, but the ball still rolled into the net to make it 1-0.

“We’ve had a lot of chances on goal early in the game in all three of our games,” Ocean City first-year head coach Matt Perrella said. “It’s the perfect way to start a game. The guys have just done a great job to connect and find those early goals.”

Perrella questioned the call of a red card on Jones.

“If it’s a foul, I don’t agree that it’s a red card, but he called the red card,” Perrella said. “I think it was more of a shoulder to shoulder rather than from behind. I think if he had clipped him from behind it’s very clear, but I think shoulder to shoulder in a game like this, I just didn’t agree. But regardless, down a man, Stefano comes up with the big save to keep it 1-nil. We made adjustments from there and got the win.”

Kitch, a former Shawnee High School player, will be a freshman playing for the University of North Carolina in the fall.

“I was handed an opportunity, and I just jumped on it and was ready,” said Kitch, a Medford resident, of his goal. “I was composed, I finished the ball which gave us the lead and ultimately led to the win.

“The penalty kick was like something that jumps at you. But our goalkeeper stayed composed and everyone kind of pulled together, and we got a great win and there was a lot of energy. It was very exciting.”

Camerlengo played well throughout the middle of the game but then made the stop on the penalty kick and earned the team’s Man of the Match award. The 6-foot-4 Camerlengo, a native of Pescara, Italy, is a rising senior goalie for the University of Missouri-Kansas City, an NCAA Division I program.

“I dove to my left, and it was nice,” said Camerlengo. “It was really nice when you can help your team and bring home this important win for Ocean City. Hopefully we’re going to keep going this way.

“Being down a man was a hard moment for us. It was tough for our defense. They (Lone Star) were a team that was pushing a lot. We were down a man, so we had to kind of grope a little and put them (passes) on the sides. The guys did a great job. I’m really happy for how they did.”

One of those 10 Nor’easters was former Mainland Regional High School standout Jack Sarkos, a forward who played well after coming into the game late.

Ocean City tried to pass the ball around and eat up the clock. Nor'easters fans cheered but stayed nervous because there were six minutes of stoppage time. Sarkos had a shot deep of the right side in stoppage time, and Smith made the stop.

Camerlengo finished with five saves and Smith had four.

The Nor'easters' will play next Saturday, June 3, against Reading United AC at Alvernia University in Reading, Pennsylvania. Their next game at Carey Stadium — the Beach House, as they affectionately refer to it — will be Saturday, June 10 against Lehigh Valley United.