The Ocean City Nor'easters took over sole possession of first place of the Mid-Atlantic Division on Tuesday with a 2-0 win over host West Chester United at YSC Sports in Wayne, Pennsylvania.

Ryan Becher scored in the first half, and Sander Roed put the game away with a goal two minutes before second-half stoppage time.

The Nor'easters increased their regular-season unbeaten streak to 20 games and their regular-season road unbeaten streak to 18.

Ocean City, the defending United Soccer Leagues’ League Two Mid-Atlantic champion, improved to 4-0-1 (13 points) in the division. West Chester, which also entered the game undefeated, fell to 3-1-1 Mid-Atlantic (10 points).

Becher made it 1-0 in the 35th minute when he scored after a cross into the box by Brad Dildy. Roed scored an insurance goal in the 88th minute after a cross from Alessandro Arlotti.

The Nor'easters will host Lehigh Valley United at 7 p.m. Saturday at Carey Stadium in Ocean City.