Ocean City Nor’easters midfielder Sander Roed scored two goals Wednesday in a 3-1 win over Lehigh Valley United in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.
The win put the Nor’easters at 2-0 (6 points) in the United Soccer Leagues League Two Mid-Atlantic Division. Lehigh Valley dropped to 0-3-1 (1 point).
Ocean City extended its regular season unbeaten streak to 17 games and its regular season road unbeaten streak to 16 games.
The Nor’easters make their home debut at 7 p.m. Friday against Philadelphia Lone Star FC at Carey Stadium.
Roed scored the game-winner on a blast from outside the 18-yard line in the third minute of play. Andre “Dede” Sabino assisted.
O.C. forward Andrew Kitch, a former Shawnee High School standout, added the second goal unassisted in the 45th minute.
People are also reading…
Roed made it 3-0 off an assist by Jamie Davis in the 51st.
Roed, a native of Tranby, Norway, played last fall for the University of Louisville.
Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.