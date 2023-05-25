Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Ocean City Nor’easters midfielder Sander Roed scored two goals Wednesday in a 3-1 win over Lehigh Valley United in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.

The win put the Nor’easters at 2-0 (6 points) in the United Soccer Leagues League Two Mid-Atlantic Division. Lehigh Valley dropped to 0-3-1 (1 point).

Ocean City extended its regular season unbeaten streak to 17 games and its regular season road unbeaten streak to 16 games.

The Nor’easters make their home debut at 7 p.m. Friday against Philadelphia Lone Star FC at Carey Stadium.

Roed scored the game-winner on a blast from outside the 18-yard line in the third minute of play. Andre “Dede” Sabino assisted.

O.C. forward Andrew Kitch, a former Shawnee High School standout, added the second goal unassisted in the 45th minute.

Roed made it 3-0 off an assist by Jamie Davis in the 51st.

Roed, a native of Tranby, Norway, played last fall for the University of Louisville.