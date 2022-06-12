 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SOCCER

Nor'easters top Lehigh Valley to stay unbeaten

Ocean City Nor'Easters logo

The undefeated Ocean City Nor'easters men's soccer team beat host Lehigh Valley United 3-1 on Saturday night at Moravian College in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.

Ocean City tied a program record by extending its road unbeaten streak to 10 games. That streak dates to the final road game in 2019. 

The Nor'easters got a first-half goal from Daniel Diaz-Bonilla. Galen Flynn and Alessandro Alotti each scored in the second half.

Ocean City improved to 5-0-1 in the Mid-Atlantic Division of the United Soccer Leagues League Two and leads the division with 16 points. O.C. is three points ahead of second-place West Chester United (4-2-1). Lehigh Valley dropped to 0-6-1.

Diaz-Bonilla scored to make it 1-0 in the 31st minute after a through-ball pass from Rodrigo Robles.

Perry Kingston scored for Lehigh Valley in the 63rd minute to tie it.

Flynn came up with the game-winner eight minutes later. Arlotti sent a pass from the left side and Flynn went in alone on goalie Blake Koski and scored into the corner to make it 2-1.

Arlotti added a goal from just outside the box in the 77th minute after a pass from Nicolas Cam Orellana. Arlotti leads the team with 10 points (four goals, two assists).

Nor'easters goalie Felix Schafer made eight saves for the win.

Ocean City will travel to Reading United AC (2-1-3, nine points) on Friday for a 7 p.m. game at Alvernia University in Reading, Pennsylvania. The Nor’easters will return home to Carey Stadiium at 7 p.m. Sunday against Real Central New Jersey.

