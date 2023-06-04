The Ocean City Nor’easters tied longtime rival Reading United AC 1-1 on Saturday night at Alvernia University in Reading, Pennsylvania.

The tie left the unbeaten Nor’easters at 3-0-1 (10 points) in the Mid-Atlantic Division of the United Soccer Leagues' League Two. The draw put Reading United at 1-1-3 (6 points). Ocean City upped its regular-season unbeaten streak to 19, tying a club record. The tie also increased the team’s regular-season road unbeaten streak to 17 games.

Reading’s Shuma Sasaki, who entered the game in the 82nd minute, scored the tying goal into the top-right corner in stoppage time of the second half. Carlo Cavalar assisted.

Ocean City held a 1-0 lead for most of the game after Nor’easters forward Alessandro Arlotti headed in a corner kick from midfielder Nick Pariano in the 36th minute. It was Arlotti’s first goal of the season. He led Ocean City with eight last year.

The Nor’easters will play West Chester United SC at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday for first place at YSC Sports in West Chester, Pennsylvania. West Chester is also 3-0-1 in the Mid-Atlantic Division.