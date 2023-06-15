The Ocean City Nor’easters were held to a 0-0 tie by host Real Central New Jersey on Wednesday at Rider University in Lawrenceville.
The tie put the Nor’easters at 5-0-2 midway through the regular season. Ocean City tops the United Soccer Leagues League Two Mid-Atlantic Division with 17 points. The tie put Real Central New Jersey at 2-3-2 for eight points and third place in the division.
The Nor’easters extended their regular season unbeaten streak to 22 games. O.C.’s last regular season loss was on July 9, 2021. The draw also increased Ocean City’s regular season road unbeaten streak to 19 games. The Nor’easters’ last regular season road defeat was on June 19, 2019.
O.C. goalie Stefano Camerlengo recorded his third shutout of the season. Lukas Burns, a Nor’easters player last year, earned the shutout for RCNJ.
Ocean City’s next game is at 5 p.m. Wednesday against Philadelphia Lone Star FC at Bartram High School in Philadelphia.
Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210
