USL LEAGUE TWO

Nor'easters tie 1-1 in season debut; home opener is Friday

  • 0

The Ocean City Nor'easters opened their 25th season with a 1-1 tie against Real Central New Jersey on Saturday night at Mercer County Community College in West Windsor.

The teams compete in League Two of the United Soccer Leagues.

Alessandro Arlotti scored Ocean City's first goal of the season in the 25th minute after a pass from the right wing from Nick Pariano. Real Central New Jersey tied it at 1-1 in the 32nd minute when Wesley Leggett got his own rebound on a penalty kick and scored after O.C. goalie Ben Martino had made the initial save.

Ocean City outshot RCNJ 22-9. Martino made five saves in his Nor'easters debut. Eric Wronowski made eight stops for Real Central New Jersey (1-0-1).

The tie extended Ocean City's unbeaten streak in season openers to six games (4-0-2). The Nor'easters' road unbeaten streak is now eight games, dating back to 2019. The 2020 season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Nor'easters' next game and home opener is at 7 p.m. Friday against Philadelphia Lone Star FC at Carey Stadium in Ocean City. Tickets can be purchased online at OceanCityFC.com.

