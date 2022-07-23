Nor'easters' season ends with 3-1 loss in first round of Mid-Atlantic Division playoffs

Press staff reports
The Ocean City Nor’easters’ memorably successful season ended with a first-round playoff loss Friday night in Newport News, Virginia.
The Long Island Rough Riders defeated Ocean City 3-1 in the Mid-Atlantic Division playoffs at TowneBank Stadium. The Nor'easters, who compete in League Two of the United Soccer Leagues, finished the season 11-1-4, including the Lamar Hunt US Open Cup.
“I’m extremely proud of our effort and ability to stay and fight together as a team,” Ocean City coach Kevin Nuss said in a release from the team. “I’m happy I got to be a small part of this team this season.”
Long Island was the first team this year to score more than two goals against the Nor'easters, who set single-season club records with nine goals allowed and a 0.64 goals-against average
“Unfortunately, tonight was not our night. but that is the game, and we aren’t defined by our result tonight,” Nuss said.
Ocean City's MD Myers, from Delran, scored the game's first goal. It came in the 29th minute after the ball hit four Nor'easters in about 15 seconds. Midfielder Jeorgio Kocevski passed to Myers near the left side of the box.
But the Rough Riders, who are the Nor'easters' second-oldest rivalry, dating to 2001, surged ahead in the second half.
“At this point, every opponent is tough, and Long Island was a good opponent,” Nuss said. “We were able to create some tactical problems for them in the first half, but (in the) second half they came out with good energy.”
Matthew Vowinkel headed in the game-tying goal in the 71st minute. The Nor'easters had not allowed a goal since a 2-1 game against West Chester United. Vowinkel's goal broke Ocean City's club record of 499 scoreless minutes.
Long Island went ahead on Justin Weiss' goal in the 85th minute. Ryan Carmichael's stoppage-time goal capped the scoring.
Long Island will face eighth-seeded Vermont Green FC on Sunday. Vermont defeated No. 1 seed and host Lionsbridge FC 2-1 in Friday's second game.
On July 10 2022, in Ocean City at Carey Stadium the Nor'easters hosts West Chester United SC at their last home game of the season. West Chester #16 Dominick Backstein launches a shot, blocked by Ocean City's goalie.
On July 10 2022, in Ocean City at Carey Stadium the Nor'easters hosts West Chester United SC at their last home game of the season. Nor'easter #25 Marco Torino and West Chester #6 Shane Bradley fight for possession.
On July 10 2022, in Ocean City at Carey Stadium the Nor'easters hosts West Chester United SC at their last home game of the season. Nor'easters #16 MD Myers protests a penalty call as he was on the attack.
On July 10 2022, in Ocean City at Carey Stadium the Nor'easters hosts West Chester United SC at their last home game of the season. Nor'easter #18 Pablo Marques settles a pass.
Marco Torino attempts a cross for the Nor’easters.
The Nor'easters had a good turnout for their League Two game at Carey Stadium — affectionally referred to by the team as the Beach House — Sunday night in Ocean City. They beat West Chester United 2-0 in their regular-season home finale.
The Nor'easters will try to complete an undefeated regular season Friday at Philadelphia Lone Star FC. The Nor'easters' first playoff game will be either July 22 or 24.
On July 10 2022, in Ocean City at Carey Stadium the Nor'easters hosts West Chester United SC at their last home game of the season. Nor'easter #44 Nick Pariano (right) watches his shot bang off the cross beam on a direct kick.
On July 10 2022, in Ocean City at Carey Stadium the Nor'easters hosts West Chester United SC at their last home game of the season. West Chester United SC's goalie scrambles to stop the ball from rolling closer to the goal after a shot on goal from Nor'easter #11 Daniel Diaz Bonilla.
The Nor'easters' Pablo Marques and West Chester United's Levi Maruca fight for possession.
West Chester United SC’s Shane Bradley, left, and the Nor’easters’ MD Myers chase down the ball during their League Two game Sunday night at Carey Stadium in Ocean City. Myers scored both of the game’s only goals during the second half.
