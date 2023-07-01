OCEAN CITY — A late goal by Real Central New Jersey made the Ocean City Nor’easters settle for a 1-1 tie on Friday at Carey Stadium.

Ocean City’s Jamie Davis scored in the 14th minute, and the Nor’easters controlled most of the game.

But they didn’t score again.

Ocean City remained unbeaten at 6-0-5 (23 points) to lead the United Soccer Leagues' League Two. The Nor’easters have three games left in the regular season, all at home, which they have nicknamed the Beach House. The tie put Real Central New Jersey, of Lawrenceville, at 2-5-3 (9 points). West Chester United was 5-1-3 (18 points) through Friday but had played two fewer games.

O.C. will host second-place West Chester in the regular-season finale July 16.

Davis, a midfielder from Cheshire, England, took a pass from Alessandro Arlotti and scored from the left side into the right corner to make it 1-0.

“Alle played a great through-ball past the defensive line, and I was able to get it past the keeper,” said Davis, a former University of New Hampshire player. “It was great to take the lead.

“The tie is disappointing. We felt we dominated the whole game, and when they score in the few minutes it takes all the hard work out of it. We had a lot of chances to finish the game off, but it is what it is. It’s a tight race, and it’s going to come down to the last game. We’re looking for the next game. We take it game by game. We’ll look for the next game and see if we can get the win.”

Former Oakcrest High School standout Colin Veltri sent a shot off the crossbar in the 32nd minute. Veltri forced RCNJ goalie Lukas Burns to make two saves midway through the second half.

Though they missed a few chances, the Nor’easters seemed in control until Real’s Hale Lombard fired in the equalizer in the 87th minute. Lombard beat a defender on the left side and blasted a shot that curved into the upper-right corner of the net.

“We’re devastated,” Ocean City coach Matt Perrella said. “It’s a devastating feeling at home to be up that late and lose (the lead) with the amount of quality players we have on the field. We’re still in a great position, it’s just frustrating. We’ve still got three games, and we’re still obviously in a great position to go forward. We’ve got to get wins. We’ve got to put teams away. We’ve got to shoot more, we’ve got to finish our chances, and then you have a little bit more room for error at that point. But there’s no excuse for us to have not won the game tonight.”

Burns made seven saves. Ocean City goalie Stefano Camerlengo had three saves, including a key stop in close in the 63rd minute.

PHOTOS Nor'easters vs. Real Central New Jersey at Carey Stadium