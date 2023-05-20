OCEAN CITY — The Ocean City Nor’easters are back for another season in the exciting and high-level United Soccer Leagues League Two.

New head coach Matt Perrella, an Ocean City assistant coach last year, will have Alessandro Arlotti, their top scorer in 2022, and talented goalie Felix Schaefer back from last year’s successful team.

The Nor’easters will open the season at 7 p.m. Saturday against Real Central Jersey at Rider University in Lawrenceville. Ocean City then visits Lehigh Valley United for a 7 p.m. Wednesday game at Lehigh University in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. Ocean City’s home opener is at 7 p.m. Friday against Philadelphia Lone Star FC.

Perrella, 31, played for Rider University and later for Bethlehem Steel, a pro team in the USL Championship League.

“It’s a great program with a lot of history, so for me it’s an honor to step in,” Perrella said Friday of coaching the Nor’easters. “I take the position very seriously, and there’s a tradition of success here and we want to continue that, obviously. Last year had an amazing season, an undefeated regular season, so we’re going to do the best we can to replicate that success and then give ourselves a chance to go even further than last year’s team, that’s the goal.”

The Nor’easters, who play home games at Ocean City High School’s Carey Stadium, thrilled the fans in 2022 by winning the highly competitive Mid-Atlantic Division with an 11-0-3 record. Ocean City was one of four League Two teams among 114 in the U.S. and Canada to go unbeaten in the regular season.

But the season ended quickly as Ocean City lost its first playoff game, 3-1 to the Long Island Rough Riders on July 22 in Newport News, Virginia. It was the only time all season a Nor’easters opponent scored more than two goals.

The Nor’easters are beginning their 26th season overall and their 20th in League Two. Ocean City again has a 14-game regular season schedule, all against Mid-Atlantic Division rivals. They include Reading United AC, West Chester United SC, Real Central New Jersey, Lehigh Valley United and Philadelphia Lone Star.

League Two consists mostly of players from the United States and around the world who play for U.S. collegiate teams in the fall. Arlotti, a native of Monaco and a junior forward for Harvard University, scored eight goals and had six assists last year for the Nor’easters to lead the team in both categories.

“Last year was a really good season, but unfortunately the end didn’t go like we wanted it to,” said Arlotti, 21. “This year we’re back with a few of our players, and we want to do better than last year. This year we have a very good group. Training is going very well, and we’re happy to be back. I’m sure we’ll do even better than last year.”

Schaefer, a goalie for Santa Clara University, is from Berlin, Germany. Last year, Schaefer had a franchise-record 0.55 goals-against average for O.C. in 2022 and won the League Two Golden Glove Award as the top goalie. He had five shutouts, one off the franchise record.

“We have a good group returning, and we have a bunch of additions who will make the team even better,” said Schaefer, 22. “Remembering the success we had kind of drives us to practice hard every day and of course win as many games as we can.”

Two other key players back from last year are defender Galen Flynn (St. Louis University) and midfielder Nick Pariano (Duke University).

Nor’easters general manager Giancarlo Granese Jr. said that the team, front office and coaching staff are all hungry to build off of last year.

“We’re excited for the 2023 season,” Granese said.