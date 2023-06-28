Second-half goals by Joao de Oliveira and Sander Roed gave the unbeaten Ocean City Nor’easters a 2-2 tie with West Chester United on Tuesday in Wayne, Pennsylvania.

The tie put first-place Ocean City at 6-0-4 (22 points) in the United Soccer Leagues League Two Mid-Atlantic Division. Second-place West Chester stands at 5-1-3 (18 points) and WCU has played one less game.

O.C. extended its two impressive undefeated streaks. The Nor’easters are unbeaten in 25 straight regular season games (18-0-7). Their last regular season loss was to West Chester on July 9, 2021. Ocean City is also unbeaten in 21 straight regular-season road games (14-0-7). The team’s last road loss in the regular season was to Reading United AC on June 15, 2019.

The Nor’easters trailed 2-0 at halftime on Tuesday and didn’t score until the 75th minute. Colin Veltri passed to de Oliveira, who sent a blast from the right side into the net.

Roed tied it in the 82nd minute after a pass from Alessandro Arlotti. The goal was Roed’s team-leading sixth of the season, and Arlotti leads the team with five assists.

West Chester’s Harrison Coron scored from deep on the right side to make it 1-0 in the fifth minute. Teammate Jack Jasinski fired one that found net just inside the right post in the 23rd minute and WCU led 2-0 at the break. It was the first time this season that O.C. goalie Stefano Camerlengo allowed more than one goal in a game.

Ocean City hosts Real Central New Jersey at 7 p.m. Friday at Carey Stadium.