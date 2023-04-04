The Ocean City Nor'easters men's soccer team will play at Maryland Bobcats FC at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the second round of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Tournament in Boyds, Maryland.
The game will be at the Maryland SoccerPlex.
The Nor'easters beat rival West Chester United 3-1 on March 21 in its Open Cup first-round game. Ocean City won the Mid-Atlantic Division title of the United Soccer Leagues League Two last summer.
The Bobcats are a Division 3 pro team in the National Independent Soccer Association. The U.S. Open Cup is unique in that it brings together teams from different leagues and levels of play.
For details, visit oceancityfc.com.
