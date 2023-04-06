The Ocean City Nor’easters men’s soccer team lost to the Maryland Bobcats FC 3-2 in the final minute of overtime Wednesday in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Tournament in Boyds, Maryland.

Phillip Brown scored the game winner for the Bobcats in the 120th minute.

The Bobcats are a Division 3 pro team in the National Independent Soccer Association.

Ocean City made it 1-0 in the 22nd minute, when Kaleb Jackson scored following a pass from Kyle Galloway. Maryland’s Darwin Espinal tied it at 1-1 in the 67th minute on a penalty kick.

Maryland took a 2-1 lead, when Espinal scored on a deflected shot in the 83red minute.

But the Nor’easters sent it into overtime in near the end of second-half stoppage time. Ocean City’s Vilius Labutis scored on a rebound to tie it at 2-2 after Bobcats goalie Alexander Sutton made the save on a shot by O.C.’s Farid Mancilla.

The Nor’easters’ regular season in the United Soccer Leagues League Two doesn’t begin until May 20.

Some of the players for Ocean City on Wednesday were former members of the team. One was former Ocean City High School player Kevin Curran, who started at defense. Curran played for the Nor’easters from 2009-2014.