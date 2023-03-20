The Ocean City Nor’easters will play an opening game of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup at West Chester United at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at YSC Sports in Wayne, Pennsylvania.
The game can be seen on livestream at oceancityfc.com.
The winner will meet the Maryland Bobcats, a Division 3 pro team of the National Independent Soccer Association, in the second round.
“The U.S. Open Cup is always an amazing thing to be part of and it’s fitting that we play West Chester in the first round,” said new Ocean City coach Matt Perrella in a Nor’easters news release. “We’re familiar with each other and have great respect for that team and look forward to making the match another memorable one. We’re working on putting together a competitive roster that will represent us well in hopes that it begins a memorable Open Cup run for the Nor’easters.”
