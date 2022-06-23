Nor'easters host rival Reading United on Friday

The Ocean City Nor’easters mens soccer team will try to continue its season momentum Friday against rival Reading United AC at Carey Stadium in O.C.

Game time is 7 p.m.

The Nor’easters are 7-0-1 (22 points) this year to lead the Mid-Atlantic Division of the United Soccer Leagues League Two. Ocean City already has two wins this season on the road against Reading, 2-0 and 1-0.

The two teams have a nearly-even rivalry which goes back to 1997. No two active teams in the entire USL have played each other longer.

Reading United, a perennial Mid-Atlantic contender, is an uncharacteristic 3-3-3 (12 points) so far this year.

“They’re (Reading) a hardworking, organized team and they’re difficult to play against,” Ocean City coach Kevin Nuss said. “We expect another really good game with them.”

The Nor’easters have scored 18 goals this season, and have allowed seven. Alessandro Arlotti has four goals and four assists, and Nicolas Cam Orellana has four goals and two assists. Daniel Diaz-Bonilla has three goals and two assists and Pablo Marques has three goals. MD Myers has two goals.

“One of our strengths is that we’re very balanced, with a lot of talent on the field,” Nuss said. “When we’re playing our best we have a number of guys that can contribute. You can see that in the goal scorers.

“It’s tough in this stretch of the season (there are 14 regular season games). Legs are heavy, but we want to finish the job off. We put ourselves in a really good position. Three more wins should do the job to win the division, so the focus is getting the next win against Reading and then moving on from there.”

Myers scored both goals as Ocean City beat Reading United 2-0 on June 4. Diaz-Bonilla scored in the 1-0 win over United on June 17.

Ocean City’s most recent game was a 5-2 win over Real Central New Jersey on Sunday at Carey Stadium.

“We had a bit of a reprieve where we had four or five days to rest and recover,” Nuss said. “Then we’ll have a day off after the Reading game, so we’re prepared to give everything we have on Friday night. We’ll try to get a third win over Reading, which is always tough.”

Arlottti, 20, of San Remo, Italy, is a rising sophomore at Harvard University.

“The season is going very well. The team is very happy,” Arlotti said. “But it’s only eight games. We won seven for a really good start, but we still have to continue to push, to train hard, to work hard. We have to win the division first, and then the playoff games, which are really important.

"Reading is a really good team, one of the best teams in our division. We beat them twice already, and now we have a chance to beat them at home in front of our fans.”

Reading has scored 10 goals and given up 13. Isak Sedin leads United with two goals and two assists, and Talla Faye and Marten Imping each have two goals.

West Chester United is second in the division at 6-2-1 (19 points).

Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210 GGargan@pressofac.com

