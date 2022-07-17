Nor'easters end regular season unbeaten, set for playoffs

Alessandro Arlotti scored three goals in the second half, as the Ocean City Nor’easters finished the League Two regular season unbeaten Saturday with a 4-0 win over host Philadelphia Lone Star FC at South Philadelphia Super Site.

Arlotti scored three consecutive goals in just under 13 minutes after a scoreless first half, the second-fastest hat trick in club history. Arlotti, a forward from San Remo, Italy, and a rising sophomore at Harvard University, led Ocean City in the regular season with eight goals and six assists.

O.C. finished the regular season at 11-0-3 (36 points) to dominate the Mid-Atlantic Division of the United Soccer Leagues League Two. The Nor'easters are the 26th team in league history to finish the regular season unbeaten, according to the team.

Philadelphia Lone Star FC ended up 3-7-4 (13 points).

The League Two Eastern Conference playoffs begin this weekend with first and second-round games Friday and Sunday. The opponent and time for Ocean City’s first game will be determined, but the first two playoff rounds will be hosted by the Western Mass Pioneers, in Ludlow, Massachusetts.

League Two has 114 teams in the U.S. and Canada, and the Nor’easters were one of four to go undefeated in the regular season. The others were the Des Moines Menace (10-0-2), of Des Moines, Iowa, Lionsbridge FC (12-0-2), of Newport News, Virginia, and Texas United (9-0-5), of Grand Prairie, Texas.

Ocean City extended its regular season unbeaten streak to 15, dating to 2021, and its road unbeaten streak to 14, dating to 2019. The 2020 season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The first half was dominated by the Nor’easters, but the game remained 0-0 until Arlotti scored from 20 yards out from the right side into the left corner in the 47th minute. Nick Pariano assisted.

Arlotti added more two goals, both from outside the 18-yard line. He also assisted as Jeorgio Kocevski scored his first goal of the season to make it 4-0.

O.C. goalie Felix Schafer played until the 67th minute, and that was enough to set the team record for lowest goals against average for the regular season (0.55). The old mark was 0.56 by Pat Hannigan in 2004.