SOCCER

Nor'easters begin League Two playoffs Friday in Virginia

Pablo Marques, left, settles the ball for the Ocean City Nor'easters during a game July 10 vs. West Chester United SC at Carey Stadium. The Nor'easters, who finished the regular season 11-0-3, will begin the Eastern Conference playoffs Friday in League Two of the United Soccer Leagues in Virginia.

 MATTHEW STRABUK, FOR THE PRESS

The unbeaten Ocean City Nor’easters will begin the Eastern Conference playoffs Friday in League Two of the United Soccer Leagues against the Long Island Rough Riders in Newport News, Virginia.

The fourth-seeded Nor’easters (11-0-3) will play the fifth-seeded Rough Riders (11-2-1) at 5 p.m. at Townbank Stadium.

Ocean City was the winner of the Mid-Atlantic Division, and Long Island finished second in the Metropolitan Division.

If successful Friday, Ocean City will play the winner between top-seeded and host Lionsbridge FC and No. 8 Vermont Green FC at 7 p.m. Sunday at the same site in an Eastern Conference semifinal game.

Ocean City is one of four teams out of League Two’s 114 in the U.S. and Canada to finish the regular season unbeaten. Since League Two (originally the Premier Development League) began in 1995, there have been 25 teams to finish the regular season without a loss. One of the other unbeatens this year is Lionsbridge FC (12-0-2).

Alessandro Arlotti leads the Nor’easters in goals (eight) and assists (six). He has either scored or assisted on the game-winning goal in seven of the team’s 11 victories. Arlotti, of San Remo, Italy, plays for Harvard University. Goalie Felix Schafer finished the regular season at 10-0-2 with a team record-low goals against average of 0.55. Schafer, of Berlin, Germany, will play this fall for Santa Clara University in California.

As a team, O.C. set the club record with a 0.64 goals against average.

The Rough Riders are former members of the Mid-Atlantic Division and have met the Nor’easters many times in past seasons. Their most recent game was a 3-3 tie in the 2019 regular-season finale.

Long Island is also strong defensively, with a team goals against average of less than 1.00. The Rough Riders have a four-game winning streak and a five-game unbeaten streak.

Long Island is led offensively by Matthew Vowinkel (11 goals) and Ryan Carmichael (10 goals, three assists). Goalie Wessell Speel has played in 12 of the team’s 14 games and has a 1.10 goals against average. All three players are from Hofstra University.

Arlotti

Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210

GGargan@pressofac.com

0 Comments

Staff Writer

I’ve been at The Press since January of 1983. I cover all sports in general, but mostly lifeguard racing, and high school field hockey, football, swimming, basketball, crew, baseball and softball.

