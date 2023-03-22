The Ocean City Nor’easters beat West Chester United 3-1 in a Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup tournament first-round game Tuesday night in Wayne, Pennsylvania.
Andres Latorre, Dylan Evande and Andre Sabino scored for Ocean City.
Finn Reese, a former Nor’easters player, made it 1-0 West Chester in the 12th minute. Latorre tied it for Ocean City six minutes later, and it was 1-1 at halftime.
Evande headed in a corner kick for the winning goal in the second half. Sabino made it 3-1 on a penalty kick.
The Nor’easters will next play Maryland Bobcats FC in the second round at 7 p.m. April 5 at the Maryland SoccerPlex in Boyds, Maryland. The Bobcats are a Division 3 pro team in the National Independent Soccer Association.
The Cup website refers to the Nor'easters as "renowned giant-killers since making their Open Cup debut, as the South Jersey Barons, back in 2002."
Ocean City went undefeated in the Mid-Atlantic Division of the United Soccer Leagues League Two at 11-0-3 (36 points) in the 2022 spring/summer season. West Chester United finished second in the division at 7-4-3 (24 points).
The U.S. Open Cup was first held during the 1913-14 season and is the oldest ongoing soccer competition in the nation. The single-elimination tournament includes about 100 clubs, including 28 from the amateur/semi-pro ranks.
The Nor'easters game was the first played this year. The championship match is scheduled for Sept. 27.
