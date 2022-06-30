 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SOCCER

Nor'easters beat West Chester, extend division lead

The unbeaten Ocean City Nor'easters beat host West Chester United 2-1 on Wednesday night to take a seven-point lead in the Mid-Atlantic Division race in the United Soccer Leagues League Two.

Alessandro Arlotti broke a 1-1 tie in the 65th minute as he headed in a cross from Nick Pariano.

West Chester made it 1-0 in the third minute on a header off a free kick. Ocean City tied it as Pariano scored on a penalty kick in the 39th minute. Felix Schafer was in goal for O.C. and earned his seventh win of the season.

The Nor'easters improved to 8-0-2 (26 points) and lead the Mid-Atlantic Division to take a seven-point lead over second-place West Chester United (6-3-1, 19 points), of West Chester, Pennsylvania. Ocean City has four division games left to play. O.C. also swept the season series against West Chester with two wins, giving the Nor'easters the tiebreaker in the division standings. West Chester was last year's division champion.

Ocean City will Real Central New Jersey at 7 p.m. Friday at Carey Stadium in O.C. RCNJ is in third place in the division (4-4-2, 14 points).

Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210

GGargan@pressofac.com

