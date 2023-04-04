Nolan Watson homers twice in Dayton win: College notebook

Nolan Watson, a Southern Regional High School graduate, hit a pair of solo home runs for the University of Dayton in an 8-6 win over George Washington.

Watson also hit an RBI double and a single in a 14-8 loss to Eastern Kentucky. He has played in 19 games (13 starts) for Dayton, batting .286 (12 for 42) with three doubles, two homers and 18 RBIs.

Matthew Rivera (Holy Spirit) doubled and scored in Ball State's 9-1 win over Akron.

In Boston College's 6-3 win over Connecticut, Cohl Mercado (St. Joseph) hit an RBI single, and Matthew Nunan (Ocean City) struck out one in a shutout inning. In a 5-4 loss to Georgia Tech, Nunan pitched two shutout innings. In a 24-12 win over Georgia Tech, Mercado went 3 for 5 with a double, two runs and three RBIs.

Jack Billings (St. Augustine Prep) allowed a run and struck out three in five innings and got the no-decision in Coastal Carolina's 8-6 win over Georgia State.

CJ Egrie (Holy Spirit) singled and scored in Holy Cross' 7-5 loss to Navy. He had two this in a 5-2 loss to Navy.

Jim Pasquale (Holy Spirit) went 3 for 4 with a two-run homer in Iona's 7-4 loss to Canisius. He hit a single and a double in a 7-5 loss to Canisius.

Holden deJong (St. Augustine) struck out one in the last 1 2/3 innings and got the win in New Jersey Institute of Technology's 7-6 win over Albany.

Kevin Eaise (St. Augustine) struck out one to get the save in North Carolina's 10-8 win over Notre Dame. He struck out one in an inning for his third save in a 5-2 win over Notre Dame.

Kenny Levari (St. Augustine) went 2 for 5 with a double, two runs and two RBIs in Old Dominion's 12-7 win over Georgia Southern.

Ryan Taylor (St. Augustine) hit an RBI double and scored in Penn's 10-6 win over Dartmouth.

PJ Craig (Barnegat) allowed a run and struck out two in five innings and got the win in Rider's 5-1 victory over Delaware State. In a 13-6 win over Niagara, Alec Sachais (Holy Spirit) struck out one in two shutout innings.

Brody McKenzie (St. Augustine) drew a bases-loaded walk in Rhode Island's 8-4 win over George Mason.

Trevor Cohen (Holy Spirit) had two hits and an RBI in Rutgers' 9-8 win over NJIT. In a 10-5 win over Michigan State, Cohen hit an RBI single and scored, and Jordan Sweeney (Egg Harbor Township) hit a double and a solo homer.

Ryan Weingartner (St. Augustine) went 3 for 6 with a grand slam and a solo homer for Saint Joseph's in a 19-13 win over Richmond. He singled and scored in a 15-0 win over Richmond. He hit a double in a 7-2 loss the Richmond.

Shane Solari (Holy Spirit) singled and scored in Villanova's 9-7 win over Lehigh. He had a single, a double and a run in a 10-5 loss to Georgetown. He had a double and an RBI in a 15-4 win over Georgetown.

Frankie Wright (EHT) allowed three runs and struck out seven in six innings in Wagner's 5-2 loss to Central Connecticut State.

David Hagaman (Holy Spirit) struck out two in two shutout innings in West Virginia's 9-7 win over Marshall. He struck out two in 2 2/3 shutout innings in a 10-6 win over Kansas State.

Nate Goranson (Millville) hit a solo homer, singled and scored the winning run the bottom of the ninth of William & Mary's 4-3 win over St. John's. He had a single, two runs and an RBI in a 15-6 win over St. John's. He scored the go-ahead run in the eighth inning of a 3-2 win over St. John's.

In Barton's 12-7 win over Emmanuel, Ryan McIsaac (Millville) hit an RBI single and scored twice, Jared Beebe (Hammonton) had a single and three RBIs, and Carelle Gonzalez (Bridgeton) hit an RBI single and scored. In a 14-3 win over Emmanuel, Gonzalez hit a three-run homer, McIsaac doubled and drove in two runs, and Beebe singled and scored twice. In a 21-11 loss to Emmanuel, Gonzalez went 3 for 5 with a double and a two-run homer, McIsaac doubled and scored, and Beebe had two hits, two runs and an RBI.

In Bloomfield's 14-6 win over Dominican, Suriel Sleiter (Pleasantville) had two hits, a run and an RBI, and Angel Murray (EHT) singled, scored and drove in a run.

AJ Campbell (Ocean City) had a single, a double, two RBIs and a run in Frostburg State's 12-8 win over Shippensburg. In a 5-4 win over Virginia Wesleyan, Campbell allowed four runs, one earned, and struck out five in 5 1/3 and got the win, and Justin Jimenez (Holy Spirit) singled and scored.

In Arcadia's 6-2 win over Delaware Valley, Hunter Sibley (Millville) struck out one in 2/3 inning for the save, and Carson Denham (Cape May Tech) pitched a scoreless inning. In a 9-2 win over DeSales, Denham allowed two runs and struck out five in 7 2/3 innings and got the victory. In a 7-2 win over DeSales, Sibley struck out two in 2 1/3 innings for his fifth save.

Jordan Silvestri (Vineland) struck out four in 6 2/3 shutout innings and improved to 4-1 in Cabrini's 5-0 win over Marywood.

Sean Cottrell (St. Augustine) was 2 for 5 with a double, two RBIs and a run in Eastern's 8-5 loss to Widener. He hit a solo homer in a 10-9 win over Haverford. In an 8-6 win over Messiah, David Hunsberger (Vineland) went 3 for 4 with a solo homer. In an 18-8 loss to Messiah, Cottrell hit an RBI single. In a 6-3 loss to Messiah, Hunsberger had two hits, a run and an RBI, and Cottrell singled and drove in a run.

Justin Klemick (Wildwood Catholic) hit a two-run single in Immaculata's 6-0 win over Kean. He singled and scored in a 10-5 win over Gwynedd Mercy. He had two hits and a run in a 2-1 win over Gwynedd Mercy.

Billy Wheatley (Absegami) hit an RBI single in McDaniel's 10-4 loss to Salisbury. He had two hits, two runs and two RBIs in a 15-8 win over Muhlenberg. He singled and scored in a 5-3 loss to Muhlenberg.

In Montclair State's 15-9 win over Drew, Miles Feaster (Lacey Township) had two hits and four runs, Matt Kaliske (Lacey hit an RBI single and scored, and Michael Todaro (Lacey) pitched a shutout inning. In an 18-8 win over Keystone, Feaster had two hits, two runs and an RBI, and Kaliske doubled, scored three and drove in a run. In a 13-4 win over Rutgers-Newark, Feaster had a single, a double, two runs and three RBIs, and Kaliske had a double, a single, a run and two RBIs. In a 9-7 loss to Rutgers-Newark, Feaster went 3 for 5 with three runs and an RBI, and Kaliske singled, scored twice and drove in a run.

Mason Dorsey (St. Augustine) singled and drove in a run in Rowan's 15-2 win over Swarthmore.

Giacomo Antonicello (Wildwood Catholic) doubled and scored in Rutgers-Camden's 4-3 win over Kean. In a 5-3 loss to Kean, Jacob Brennan (St. Joseph) struck out two in four shutout innings in relief.

Solomon Griffith (Atlantic Christian) singled and scored in Ursinus' 5-4 loss to Ramapo. He doubled and scored twice in an 8-5 loss to Gettysburg. He went 3 for 4 with a double, two runs and an RBI in a 13-1 win over Gettysburg.

Matt Lawler (Mainland Regional) allowed three runs, one earned, in 3 1/3 and improved to 2-0 in William Paterson's 6-5 win over Rowan.

Brody Levin (Mainland) hit an RBI double and scored twice in Harford's 11-6 win over Cecil. In an 11-0 win over Cecil, Ryan Spina (Holy Spirit) hit a solo homer and drove in another run, and Levin doubled and scored. In a 6-4 win over Chesapeake, Spina had two hits and a run. In a 7-0 win over CCBC Catonsville, Levin hit three RBI singles. In a 5-3 loss to CCBC Catonsville, Spina had a single, a double, a run and an RBI.

In Rowan College of South Jersey-Cumberland's 13-7 loss to Monroe, Jimmy Kurtz (Buena Regional) had two hits and a run, and David Appolonia (EHT) singled twice and drove in a run.

Golf

Drexel junior Drue Nicholas (St. Augustine) carded an albatross during a training round in South Carolina last week, scoring a 2 on a par 5. On his second shot, he hit a 2 iron from 230 yards out on his second shot. It was the first one in his career.

Noah Petracci (Hammonton) tied for 21st with an 82, and Matthew Dolan (Lacey) tied for 62nd with a 92, as Jefferson placed eighth out of 17 at the Lebanon Valley Invitational.

Seventh-place Ursinus' TJ Stanton (Ocean City) tied for 40th with an 87 at the Lebanon Valley Invitational. He then shot a 7-over 77 at the Ursinus Spring Invitational to tie for sixth.