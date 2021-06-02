No Joel Embiid. No Problem. Seth Curry stars as 76ers close out Wizards with Game 5 win

Harris scored 28 and grabbed nine rebounds. Tyrese Maxey came off the bench to score 13 and grab six rebounds for the Sixers.

In the second quarter, Washington even tried the “Hack a Ben” strategy.

It failed. Ben Simmons (19 points, 10 rebounds, 11 assists) responded by sinking 3 of 4 foul shots.

Wednesday was the first game at Wells Fargo Center with a full capacity since the pandemic began. The crowd was loud, booed Wizards guard Russell Westbrook and reacted with each basket and foul call.

With Wednesday’s win, the Sixers advance to the second round for the third time in four years.

But no matter how good a night Wednesday was for Philadelphia, the specter of Embiid’s injury hung over the team.

Embiid was injured driving to the basket in Game 4. The team announced Wednesday afternoon that he was day-to-day with a small lateral meniscus tear in his right knee.

Embiid was on the court before Game 5, going through some drills with Sixers staff.

The semifinal series will probably start Sunday against the fifth-seeded Atlanta Hawks, who eliminated the New York Knicks on Wednesday.

"We want (Embiid) to get healthy and be with the group when he's ready, but we know it's the playoffs," Harris said. "Nobody's going to wait for us. Whether he's out there or not, we still have to be ready."

