No Joel Embiid. No Problem. Seth Curry stars as 76ers close out Wizards with Game 5 win

PHILADELPHIA – The 76ers earned themselves three days off Wednesday night.
The question now is will that be enough time for injured center Joel Embiid to recover from his knee injury.
The top-seeded Sixers played without Embiid but still eliminated the eighth-seeded Washington Wizards with a 129-112 Game 5 win in this Eastern Conference first round series before a sold out Wells Fargo Center crowd of 15,523.
"We know the talent we have as a group," Sixers forward Tobias Harris said. "We know what Joel means to the team, offensively and defensively. Tonight, we adapted to what we needed out there."
With Embiid out, several Sixers stepped to the forefront.
Shooting guard Seth Curry scored 12 straight points in the third quarter. He combined his customary 3-point shot with a fast-break layup, a 5-foot floater in the lane and a 13-foot pullup jumper.
When that stretch began, the Sixers trailed 68-67 with 9 minutes, 34 seconds left in the third quarter.
When it was over less than two minutes later, Philadelphia was up 77-73 – a lead it never relinquished. Curry finished with 29 points on 10 of 17 shooting.
"Jo's not out there, so a lot of playmaking and shots aren't there," Curry said. "I was able to get to good spots and make the right play."
Harris scored 28 and grabbed nine rebounds. Tyrese Maxey came off the bench to score 13 and grab six rebounds for the Sixers.
In the second quarter, Washington even tried the “Hack a Ben” strategy.
It failed. Ben Simmons (19 points, 10 rebounds, 11 assists) responded by sinking 3 of 4 foul shots.
Wednesday was the first game at Wells Fargo Center with a full capacity since the pandemic began. The crowd was loud, booed Wizards guard Russell Westbrook and reacted with each basket and foul call.
With Wednesday’s win, the Sixers advance to the second round for the third time in four years.
But no matter how good a night Wednesday was for Philadelphia, the specter of Embiid’s injury hung over the team.
Embiid was injured driving to the basket in Game 4. The team announced Wednesday afternoon that he was day-to-day with a small lateral meniscus tear in his right knee.
Embiid was on the court before Game 5, going through some drills with Sixers staff.
The semifinal series will probably start Sunday against the fifth-seeded Atlanta Hawks, who eliminated the New York Knicks on Wednesday.
"We want (Embiid) to get healthy and be with the group when he's ready, but we know it's the playoffs," Harris said. "Nobody's going to wait for us. Whether he's out there or not, we still have to be ready."
