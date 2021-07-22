No J.T. Realmuto. No Andrew McCutchen. No Phillies win

PHILADELPHIA – The Phillies lineup for Thursday night’s showdown with the Atlanta Braves drew more than its share of second glances.

There was no J.T. Realmuto at catcher.

There was no Andrew McCutchen in left field.

The Phillies without those two mainstays dropped their third straight game, losing 7-2 before 22,645 fans at Citizens Bank Park.

Just five days after Philadelphia could have closed to within a game of the National League East-leading New York Mets, the Phillies (47-48) find themselves tied with the Braves (47-48). Both teams are four games back – five in the loss column - of New York.

The Phillies on Thursday began an eight-game homestand against the Braves and Washington Nationals. There was plenty of reason for urgency. Atlanta and Washington are division rivals. The Phillies are also trying to win as many games as possible before the July 30th trade deadline to convince management to be a buyer and not a seller.

But when the lineups were announced Realmuto and McCutchen were on the bench. McCutchen did pinch hit in the bottom of the eighth and struck out.