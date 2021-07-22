 Skip to main content
No J.T. Realmuto. No Andrew McCutchen. No Phillies win
Marlins Phillies Baseball

Philadelphia Phillies' J.T. Realmuto, center, is congratulated after hitting the winning home run in the 10th inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Sunday, July 18, 2021, in Philadelphia. It was a continuation of the previous day's game which was suspended due to rain. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)

 Laurence Kesterson

PHILADELPHIA – The Phillies lineup for Thursday night’s showdown with the Atlanta Braves drew more than its share of second glances.

There was no J.T. Realmuto at catcher.

There was no Andrew McCutchen in left field.

The Phillies without those two mainstays dropped their third straight game, losing 7-2 before 22,645 fans at Citizens Bank Park.

Just five days after Philadelphia could have closed to within a game of the National League East-leading New York Mets, the Phillies (47-48) find themselves tied with the Braves (47-48). Both teams are four games back – five in the loss column - of New York.

The Phillies on Thursday began an eight-game homestand against the Braves and Washington Nationals. There was plenty of reason for urgency. Atlanta and Washington are division rivals. The Phillies are also trying to win as many games as possible before the July 30th trade deadline to convince management to be a buyer and not a seller.

But when the lineups were announced Realmuto and McCutchen were on the bench. McCutchen did pinch hit in the bottom of the eighth and struck out.

Girardi said before the game that he did not play the two right-handed hitters because the Braves started right-handed pitcher Charlie Morton on Thursday and were throwing left-handed starters Friday and Saturday.

Girardi also pointed out that the Phillies got in at 3 a.m. Thursday after playing the Yankees in New York on Wednesday night. Philadelphia was off Monday.

McCutchen is second on the Phillies with 17 home runs. Realmuto was batting .286 (16 for 56) in July. Realmuto is 7 for 18 in his career against Morton.

Odubel Herrera returned from the injured list, started in left field for McCutchen and went 1 for 2 with an RBI double. Andrew Knapp started behind the plate and was 0 for 4.

The Phillies lineup as a whole mustered little offense. Morton allowed four hits and two runs in six innings.

The Braves took control when Dansby Swanson’s grand slam put them up 6-0 in the third inning.

Like many managers, Girardi wants his players fresh for the stretch run. But without wins in July, who knows how meaningful games in late September will be?

