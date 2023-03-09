ATLANTIC CITY — Dee Dee Davis scored a game-high 15 points and grabbed six rebounds to lead the sixth-seeded Manhattan College women's basketball team to a 50-43 victory Thursday over third-seeded Quinnipiac in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament quarterfinals at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall.

The Bobcats (21-9) trailed 21-12 in the second quarter but went on a 14-2 run to take a 26-23 lead at halftime. The Jaspers (15-16) opened the third quarter strong and took a 36-31 lead.

Manhattan plays second-seeded Niagara at 1:30 p.m. Friday in the semifinals. The Jaspers had lost twice to Quinnipiac in the regular-season. Last season, Manhattan lost in the championship to Fairfield.

On Thursday, Petra Juric scored 12 to go with 11 rebounds and five steals for the Jaspers. Brazil Harvey-Carr and Narrie Dodson each scored five. Dodson added six rebounds.

For Quinnipiac, Mary Baskerville scored a team-leading 12 to go with nine rebounds. Rose Caverly scored 10, and Grace LaBarge added nine. Mackenzie DeWees had eight rebounds.

(4) Sienna 59, (5) Fairfield 53: Ahniysha Jackson scored a team-leading 11 to go with four rebounds for the Saints. Angel Jones and Valencia Fontenelle-Posson each scored 10. Fontenelle-Posson also had four rebounds and three steals. Anajah BrownHear added eight points and seven rebounds.

Fairfield was the defending champion.

Fairfield led 30-26 at halftime and 43-39 after three quarters. In the fourth, the Saints took a 47-45 lead after Fontenelle-Posson's basket and ensuing foul shot. Jones extended the lead to 49-45, and later Teresa Seppala made a 3 to make the score 52-49.

Sienna led 55-53 with 2 minutes, 37 seconds remaining. Jones' layup made it 57-53 with 36 seconds left. Sienna had defeated the Stags twice in the regular season.

Sienna (18-12) will play top-seeded Iona at 11 a.m. Friday.

Callie Cavanaugh scored a game-high 18 points with six rebounds for the Stags (15-15). Janelle Brown scored 12 to go with seven rebounds and three steals. Lauren Beach added eight points and seven rebounds. MacKenzie Daleba scored six and added six rebounds.