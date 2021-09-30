No. 5 Ocean City beats Absegami 3-0

The Ocean City High School field hockey team, ranked fifth in The Press Elite 11, scored a goal in each of the first three quarters and beat host Absegami 3-0 on Thursday. Julia Neff, Camryn Flynn and Sophia Tucker scored a goal apiece. O.C. improved to 8-1.

Olivia Vanesko and Andi Helphenstine each had an assist. Taryn Dolka (two saves) and Nora Bridgeford (three saves) split time in goal and shared the shutout. Vivian Jiang made 26 stops for the Braves (2-6).

Barnegat 4, Donovan Catholic 0: Madison Jackson led the visiting Bengals (9-1) with two goals and an assist, and Camryn White added a goal and an assist. Alyson Sojak scored the other goal, and Nicole Schiverea and Julianna Cannizzaro each had assists. Barnegat led 1-0 at halftime. Madison Kubicz had two saves for the shutout. Donovan Catholic dropped to 0-9.

Boys soccer

Pinelands Regional 5, Manchester Township 0: James Cahill scored three goals for the visiting Wildcats (6-3) and assisted on the other two goals. Stephen DeMilio contributed two goals and an assist and John Staino had an assist. Manchester fell to 4-7.