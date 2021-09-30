 Skip to main content
No. 5 Ocean City beats Absegami 3-0
HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP

No. 5 Ocean City beats Absegami 3-0

hslivefieldhockey.jpg

The Ocean City High School field hockey team, ranked fifth in The Press Elite 11, scored a goal in each of the first three quarters and beat host Absegami 3-0 on Thursday. Julia Neff, Camryn Flynn and Sophia Tucker scored a goal apiece. O.C. improved to 8-1.

Olivia Vanesko and Andi Helphenstine each had an assist. Taryn Dolka (two saves) and Nora Bridgeford (three saves) split time in goal and shared the shutout. Vivian Jiang made 26 stops for the Braves (2-6).

Barnegat 4, Donovan Catholic 0: Madison Jackson led the visiting Bengals (9-1) with two goals and an assist, and Camryn White added a goal and an assist. Alyson Sojak scored the other goal, and Nicole Schiverea and Julianna Cannizzaro each had assists. Barnegat led 1-0 at halftime. Madison Kubicz had two saves for the shutout. Donovan Catholic dropped to 0-9.

Boys soccer

Pinelands Regional 5, Manchester Township 0: James Cahill scored three goals for the visiting Wildcats (6-3) and assisted on the other two goals. Stephen DeMilio contributed two goals and an assist and John Staino had an assist. Manchester fell to 4-7.

Hammonton 4, Bridgeton 0: Marco Schiano scored twice for host Hammonton (8-1) and Carter Bailey and Gavin West each had a goal and an assist. John Waddell and Tyler Lowe each added assists, and Chris Volk recorded the shutout with six saves. Alex Perez Cruz made four saves for Bridgeton (5-4).

Girls soccer

Absegami 1, Mainland 0: Ikechi Wokocha scored the lone goal of the game for host Absegami (4-3). Rebecca Silipena made nine saves. Mainland fell to 5-2-1. No further information was available.

GIRLS TENNIS

South Jersey Group IV first round

(5) Egg Harbor Township 5, (12) Williamstown 0

Singles-Jamie Theophall d. Hailey Pease 6-0, 6-1; Lauren Theophall d. Lillian Bonner 6-3, 6-0; Tiffany Tran d. Emily Hamilton 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles-Emma Lynch-Payton Colbert d. Kailyn Cranston-Jenna Festoff 6-0, 6-1; Ema Cadacio-Leona Lam d. Ciara Cummiskey-Cassidy Rullo 6-0, 6-0.

Records-Williamstown 4-5; EHT 9-1.

Note: Egg Harbor Township, the No. 5 seed, travels to fourth-seeded GCIT (8-3) on Tuesday for a South Jersey Group IV quarterfinal match.

South Jersey Group II first round

(8) Barnegat 3, (9) Cedar Creek 2

Singles-Jenna Crawford CC d. Kelsea Jecas 6-0, 6-0; Kira Pokluda B d. Julia Flynn 6-0, 6-3; Maura Glines B d. Angellia Wyld 6-3, 6-1.

Doubles-Rebecca Einwechter-Phoebe Kershenblatt CC d. Shannon Harrington-Victoria VanWagner 6-4, 7-6 (7-4); Talia Fraser-Isabelle Wright B d. Clarabella Couch-Mia Simone 6-1, 6-4.

Records-CC 4-7; Barnegat 7-5.

Note: Barnegat, the No. 8 seed, plays a South Jersey Group II quarterfinal match at top-seeded Haddonfield (12-5) on Tuesday.

(11) Sterling 3, (6) Oakcrest 2

Singles-Sydney Groen O d. Leyna Nguyen 6-0, 6-0; Cece Capone O d. Sydney Redfearn 2-6, 6-2, 6-1; Rayna Pelcak S d. Michaela Hearn 6-4, 7-5.

Doubles-Emma D’Amico-Cassidy Creedon d. Hannah Derringer-Bindiya Dave 6-2, 4-6, 6-2; Tilia Barksdale-Maya Dunnings S d. Vanessa Lee-Samantha McDow 6-2, 7-6 (7-0).

Records-Sterling 2-7; Oakcrest 4-6.

Note: Sterling, the 11th seed, will travel to third-seeded Lower Cape May Regional (10-1) on Tuesday for a South Jersey Group II quarterfinal.

Regular season

Lower Cape May Regional 5, Buena Regional 0

Singles-Sam Mancuso d. Kshema Patel 6-0, 6-0; Vika Simonsen d. Louise Schevchenko 6-1, 6-0; Delaney Brown d. Mia Scheer 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles-Marley Kronemeyer-Ina Nikolova d. Julia LoSasso-Valeria Pinedo 6-0, 6-0; Maddie Gilbert-Jayci Shivers d. Kaedence Cossaboon-Amanda Martha 6-0, 6-0.

Records-Buena 0-11; LCM 11-1.

Wildwood 4, Penns Grove 1

Singles-Emeli Matias W d. Gabbi Straton 6-3, 6-2; Jayon Carter PG d. Charlotte Kilian 6-4, 6-4; Charlotte Cunningham-Hackney W d. Madison VonNamee 6-4, 6-4.

Doubles-Faith Hurst-Paige Springer W d. Amaris Butler-Carla Vichi 6-0, 6-1; Destinee Blose-Mariela Garcia-Cruz W won by forfeit.

Records-Penns Grove 0-2; Wildwood 1-6.

