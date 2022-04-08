No. 14 Kean sweeps Ospreys

The Stockton University baseball team dropped a doubleheader to host Kean University on Friday, losing 9-0 and 8-1.

Kean is ranked No. 14 in NCAA Division III.

The Cougars improved to 21-5 overall and 4-0 in the New Jersey Athletic Conference. Stockton fell to 10-12-1 (1-3).

Kean pounded out 13 hits in the first game and held Stockton to two hits. The Cougars scored two runs in the first inning, two in the second and one in the fourth.

Thomas Elgrim and Luke Fabrizzi had hits for the Ospreys.

Kean scored two runs in the first inning of the second game and four in the third. The Osperys got a run in the seventh when Jordan Nitti doubled and came in on an RBI double by Elgrim.

Nitti had two hits and Dominic Meleo had a hit and a stolen base. Stockton relief pitcher Phil Santa Maria (ACIT) pitched four scoreless innings.

