NJAC women's volleyball poll predicts Stockton to be third

The New Jersey Athletic Conference preseason women’s volleyball poll released Monday predicted Rowan University will repeat as the champion.

The Profs went undefeated through last year’s regular season and the conference tournament.

Stockton University picked up two first-place votes and was predicted to finish third. The league’s nine head coaches voted on the rankings.

Montclair State University, last season’s runner-up, got one first-place vote and was predicted to finish second. Kean University came in at No. 4, followed by Rutgers-Camden in fifth. William Paterson, predicted sixth, was voted this year’s dark horse team to watch. Ramapo (seventh), New Jersey City (eighth), and Rutgers-Newark (ninth) rounded out the poll.

The season begins Thursday as Ramapo and William Paterson have away matches. The other teams open over Labor Day weekend at various tournaments.

Stockton will play at the Haverford Invitational on Friday and Saturday at Haverford College. The Ospreys begin with a match at 5:30 p.m. Friday against Elizabethtown College. Stockton’s home opener is against Cabrini University at 7 p.m. Sept. 13 in Galloway Township.

Rowan returns all but one player from last year’s NCAA Division III-qualifying team, including a trio of all-conference honorees. Senior libero Simone Sparano was the NJAC’s Co-Defensive Player of the Year after leading all conference players with 5.04 digs per set. She’ll be joined by all-conference players Natalie Ogden, a senior outside hitter, and sophomore setter Brooke Adams. Adams led all NJAC players with 9.83 assists per set in her first season. She was second in the conference in aces (64) and third in aces per set (0.53). Ogden returns after ranking third in the conference last year with 3.46 kills per set. She was also among the top 10 in hitting percentage. Coach Deana Jespersen has a strong group of newcomers as well, including Jena Kaul, Vanessa Hutchinson and Kelly Hector.

Stockton, always a contender for a conference title, returns a solid group, including all-NJAC players Emma Capriglione and Haley Green. Capriglione, a Pinelands Regional High School graduate, is the leading returning scorer and looks to step up following the graduation of Charlotte Leon. Capriglione was among the top 15 in the NJAC last season in kills per set (2.62) and points per set (3.02). Green was among Stockton’s top players last season with 2.45 kills and 2.59 points per set. They are joined by sophomore middle hitter Teleyah Witherspoon, who was Stockton’s top blocker as a freshman and ranked seventh among all NJAC players with 86 total blocks (0.74 per set). Coach Allison Walker has a group of freshmen looking to make an immediate impact, including Kate Louer, Camille De La Torre and Regan Mendick.

Montclair State should once again be in contention for a conference title. Senior captains Delaney St. Pierre, Carly Waterman and Leah Higgins are back to lead a talented Red Hawk team that came within a serve of winning last year’s conference title. St. Pierre was the 2021 NJAC Player of the Year, and senior outside hitters Waterman and Higgins are each three-time all-conference honorees.

Kean brings back a solid core and expects to be competitive. Sophomore Anne Beckemeyer, a second-team All-NJAC selection last year, will be joined by outside hitters Ashley Smith and Morgan Hall, a junior and senior, respectively. Beckemeyer was the NJAC’s leading blocker last season with 1.05 per set.

Rutgers-Camden also has an experienced team, with two fifth-year returnees in Brinn Hassan and Morgan Fox, plus junior Isabella Choice. Fox, an NJAC second-team libero last season, ranked fourth among all conference players with 4.0 digs per set and was 12th in aces per set (0.42). Freshman Sophia LaPorta (ACIT) should also get playing time.

William Paterson, the dark horse selection, hopes to surprise with more than 10 new players this year, led by transfers Eliana Lamb (Manhattanville) and Paola Molina (Coffeyville Community College). Returnees include middle blocker/outside hitter Kathleen Burrough, defensive specialist Ciara Feliz and right side hitter Beatriz Soares.

Ramapo has good leadership with returnees, which include senior middle blocker Caleigh Golabek, a middle blocker, Stephanie Ross, an outside hitter/defensive specialist, and Riley Stewart, a middle blocker/right side hitter.

New Jersey City hopes to improve in conference play with seniors Paola Toledo and Leah Seickendick and sophomore Rachael Pharo.

Rutgers-Newark will be led by Alexa Rivera, its leading returning scorer, and Saniyiah Richardson, who had 3.79 digs per set last year.