NJAC releases brackets for men's, women's soccer and women's volleyball tournaments

The poll is based on votes from the conference's coaches. Rowan earned six of 10 possible first-place votes. Defending champion New Jersey City, picked up three first-place votes and was picked to finish second. Montclair State, which had one first-place vote, is ranked third.

Stockton went 1-5 during a COVID-19-shortened season last year, losing to TCNJ in the first round.

The Ospreys return junior Ionyonia Alves (Oakcrest H.S.), who was first-team all-conference last season and averaged eight points and 7.1 rebounds. They also return senior forward Nalya Hill (7.2 rebounds, 7.4 points. They will also add former Ocean City standout and 2017 Press Player of the Year Grace Sacco, who is transferring as a fifth-year senior after playing at NCAA Division I North Carolina Wilmington.

Men's soccer: Joseph Carbone scored twice in the second half to lead the Ospreys to a 2-0 win over The College of New Jersey in an NJAC game Wednesday.

With the win, the Ospreys (9-8-2, 5-3-1 NJAC) clinched the fifth seed in the NJAC Tournament. Stockton will travel to fourth-seeded Rowan for its first-round game at 6 p.m. Saturday.