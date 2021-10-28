NJAC releases brackets for men's, women's soccer and women's volleyball tournaments

The New Jersey Athletic Conference on Thursday announced the tournament brackets for women's volleyball, women's soccer and men's soccer.
Stockton's women's volleyball team (13-16), the two-time defending champion, is the third seed in the six-team field. The Ospreys will host No. 6 William Paterson (13-10) at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Rowan (22-5) earned the top seed, and Montclair State (18-10) is seeded second. Both teams earned first-round byes, and if Stockton wins, it will face Montclair on Nov. 4.
The Ospreys' women's soccer team (11-5-3) earned the fourth seed in the six-team field and will host No. 5 Kean (6-7-3) in the first round at 2 p.m. Saturday. The winner will face No. 1 The College of New Jersey (15-0-1), which earned a bye along with defending champ and No. 2 Montclair State (12-4).
The Ospreys' men's soccer team (9-8-2) is seeded fifth in the six-team field and will head to No. 4 Rowan at 6 p.m. Saturday in Glassboro, Gloucester County. The winner of that game will face top-seeded Montclair State (16-2-1), which earned a bye.
Rutgers-Newark (12-4-3) is the No. 2 seed and also earned a bye. Defending champion Ramapo did not make the tournament.
Women's basketball: The NJAC on Thursday announced the preseason coaches poll for the upcoming season. Stockton was ranked seventh out of 10 teams and named the dark horse team.
The poll is based on votes from the conference's coaches. Rowan earned six of 10 possible first-place votes. Defending champion New Jersey City, picked up three first-place votes and was picked to finish second. Montclair State, which had one first-place vote, is ranked third.
Stockton went 1-5 during a COVID-19-shortened season last year, losing to TCNJ in the first round.
The Ospreys return junior Ionyonia Alves (Oakcrest H.S.), who was first-team all-conference last season and averaged eight points and 7.1 rebounds. They also return senior forward Nalya Hill (7.2 rebounds, 7.4 points. They will also add former Ocean City standout and 2017 Press Player of the Year Grace Sacco, who is transferring as a fifth-year senior after playing at NCAA Division I North Carolina Wilmington.
Men's soccer: Joseph Carbone scored twice in the second half to lead the Ospreys to a 2-0 win over The College of New Jersey in an NJAC game Wednesday.
With the win, the Ospreys (9-8-2, 5-3-1 NJAC) clinched the fifth seed in the NJAC Tournament. Stockton will travel to fourth-seeded Rowan for its first-round game at 6 p.m. Saturday.
On Tuesday, the Ospreys outshot TCNJ 11-4, including 4-1 in the first half. Stockton had other scoring opportunities in the first half, including three consecutive corner kicks, but TCNJ goaltender Julian Franco stopped each threat.
After turning up the pressure in the second half, Carbone scored in the 52nd and 90th minutes. Peter Kozlej assisted on the first goal. Dino Gromitsaris recorded his league-leading seventh shutout of the season. Gromitsaris made one save.
TCNJ fell to 8-9-1 (4-4-1 NJAC).
Women's soccer: Emma Pascarella scored twice to lead TCNJ to a 5-0 victory over Stockton on Wednesday. The Lions, the top-ranked team in the nation by the United Soccer Coaches, scored three first-half goals and outshot the Ospreys 19-5.
Kylee Sullivan made four saves for the Ospreys (11-5-3, 5-2-2 NJAC).
TCNJ improved to 15-0-1 (9-0 NJAC).
Stockton grabbed the fourth seed in the upcoming NJAC Tournament. The host fifth-seeded Kean in the first round at 2 p.m. Saturday.
