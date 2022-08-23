NJAC preseason field hockey poll ranks Stockton sixth

PITMAN — Defending New Jersey Athletic Conference field hockey champion and national semifinalist Rowan University was voted the preseason favorite to repeat in 2022, based on a poll of the league’s head coaches on Friday.

The poll put Stockton University in sixth place among seven teams.

The season begins Sept. 1, when all seven programs will play nonconference openers. Stockton and William Paterson will each open at home, while the five other teams will start on the road.

Stockton coach Sarah Elleman said she is pleased with the mix of experienced returners and promising newcomers. Her team will have depth throughout the lineup.

Stockton brings back a solid core that looks to improve on last year’s 8-8 record. Two of the Ospreys’ top three scorers return, including first-team All-NJAC honoree Allie Palumbo, and Madison Maguire. Palumbo scored 10 goals for a total of 20 points last year, and Maguire scored seven goals and added four assists for 18 points.

Three of Maguire’s goals were game-winners, and she ranked among the top 10 in the NJAC in game-winning goals. Both will look to step up even more this season after the graduation of last year’s leading scorer, Gianna Morganti, a St. Joseph Academy graduate.

All-Conference back Rhian Freire will anchor the Ospreys’ defense. Friere was one of just five players to start all 16 games last season. She will be joined by newcomer Alyssa Greiner, who looks to make an immediate contribution on the back line.

Rowan received six of the seven first-place votes. Kean picked up one first-place vote and is predicted to finish runner-up. TCNJ was predicted third, Montclair State fourth. Ramapo, this year’s dark horse selection, was tabbed fifth. William Paterson was seventh.

Rowan went 17-3 overall and 6-0 in conference last year to win both the regular season and tournament titles.

Kean went 19-3 overall and 5-1 in NJAC play last year, including wins over five top-20 teams. The Cougars advanced to the NJAC championship game and earned an at-large berth in the NCAA Tournament.

The College of New Jersey returns a lot of experienced players and should once again be in the mix for the conference trophy. The Lions went 11-5 overall and 4-2 in conference action last season.

Montclair State could possibly earn a tournament spot. The Red Hawk offense is experienced, with two-time first-team All-NJAC selection and 2020-21 Rookie of the Year Carlie Van Tassel returning.

Ramapo was voted as the team to watch this year. The Roadrunners bring back a strong core from a team that not only qualified for the NJAC Tournament for the first time in program history but also won the ECAC title.

The William Paterson program welcomes a new coach in Jill DiSanti. She brings NCAA Division I coaching experience, most recently at Quinnipiac.