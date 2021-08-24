NJAC preseason field hockey poll projects Kean to repeat as champs

The Kean University field hockey team earned four first-place votes Monday and was picked as the favorite the New Jersey Athletic Conference’s preseason poll.

The NJAC’s seven head coaches voted in the poll.

In April, the Cougars captured the title in a COVID-shortened season that was held in the spring after the 2020 fall season was canceled due to the pandemic. Kean went 5-0 in the conference-only schedule.

Rowan and The College of New Jersey tied for second in the preseason poll. The Profs earned two first-place votes The Lions had one. Montclair State and Stockton were fourth and fifth, respectively. Ramapo and William Paterson tied for sixth.

William Paterson was selected as the dark horse.

Stockton returns first-team NJAC selection Gianna Morganti (St. Joseph) graduate) and Madison Dancisin (Pinelands Regional), who received an honorable mention in the spring. Morganti, a junior forward, has started each of her 23 career games. She has scored 12 goals to go with four assists for 28 points.

Dancisin, a senior midfielder, has started 22 career games and scored six goals with two assists for 14 points. Sophomore goalkeeper Kylie Mitchell returns after posting a 1.73 goals against-average in the spring.