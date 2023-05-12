Nine Stockton University men's track and field athletes earned New Jersey Athletic Conference postseason honors Friday.

Winners in each event at the NJAC Championships last weekend earned first-team honors, and those who finished second made the second team. Third-place finishers earned honorable mentions.

Erik Ackerman was named to the first team after winning the 5,000-meter run in 15 minutes, 13.18 seconds. It was the sophomore's fourth career all-NJAC honor in track an field.

Ryan Fisher (Barnegat), Anthony Gentile (Lower Cape May Regional), Carson Latham and Dontay Turner (Oakcrest), who finished second in the 4x100 relay in 42.23 seconds, were named to the second team. Latham was the NJAC Rookie of the Year in 2022. It was his fifth all-conference honor, while Fisher earned his fourth.

Trevone Green made the second team for his runner-up finish in the triple jump (14.01 meters).

Gavin Lum (Southern Regional) earned an honorable mention in the pole vault, having tied for third (4.1m). Max Klenk (decathlon) and Joseph Morales (long jump) also got honorable mentions.