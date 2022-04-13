Nicole Ortega's shutout for Salisbury earns her weekly softball award: College notebook

Nicole Ortega’s contributions to the Salisbury University softball team’s impressive pitching rotation earned her conference recognition Monday.

The sophomore, a 2020 Vineland High School graduate, allowed two hits and struck out six in a seven-inning complete-game shutout for Salisbury in a 6-0 win over Mary Washington. On Monday, she was named the Coast-to-Coast Athletic Conference Pitcher of the Week.

Ortega has made 13 appearances (six starts) for the Seagulls. She is 5-1 with a 0.89 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 30 1/3 innings.

The Seagulls (28-2) have a team ERA of 1.03, having allowed just 28 earned runs in 30 games. They entered Tuesday ranked No. 2 in NCAA Division III by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association and will face No. 1-ranked Christopher Newport next week.

Ortega was The Press Player of the Year as a sophomore at Vineland and a first-team Press All-Star as a junior in 2019.

Faith Hegh (Mainland Regional) hit an RBI double in Alabama at Birmingham’s 10-1 loss to Western Kentucky. She had a single, a double and two runs in a 9-7 win over Western Kentucky.

Chelsea Howard (Lacey Township) allowed three hits and struck out four in a seven-inning complete-game shutout for Binghamton in a 2-0 win over Colgate.

Jenna Gardner (Cumberland Regional) doubled and drove in two runs in Bryant’s 4-2 win over Rhode Island. She doubled and scored in a 14-7 win over Fairleigh Dickinson.

Brianna Bailey (St. Joseph) hit a two-run double and scored in Iona’s 5-4 loss to Rider. In a 7-4 win over Rider, Kaylin Flukey (Absegami) hit a two-run single. In a 15-8 win over Sacred Heart, Flukey hit a solo homer, and Bailey singled and scored.

Emily Cimino (Wildwood Catholic) singled twice and scored in Lehigh’s 20-2 loss to Delaware. She hit an RBI single in a 4-1 win over Holy Cross. She went 3 for 4 with a double and two runs in a 5-3 win over Holy Cross. She went 3 for 4 with a solo homer in a 6-5 win over Holy Cross.

Jessie Rising (Pinelands Regional) hit a two-run double in Manhattan’s 6-5 loss to Quinnipiac. She had two hits, two runs and an RBI in an 11-5 win over Quinnipiac.

Bridgette Gilliano (Buena Regional) hit an RBI single and scored for Mount St. Mary’s in an 8-0 win over Sacred Heart. She hit an RBI single and scored by stealing home in a 6-5 win over Sacred Heart. She had two hits, two runs and an RBI in a 4-0 win over Sacred Heart.

Victoria Szrom (Egg Harbor Township) hit a double in Florida Tech’s 2-1 loss to Saint Leo.

Jefferson sophomore infielder Cayla Kalani (Hammonton) was named a Philadelphia Phillies ball girl for the 2022 season.

Emily Biddle (EHT) hit a solo homer and scored another run in North Carolina Pembroke’s 8-3 win over Southern Wesleyan. She had two hits, a run and an RBI in an 8-4 loss to North Greenville.

Abigail Markee (Millville) singled, tripled and scored twice in University of the Sciences’ 5-4 win over Wilmington. She hit a two-run single in a 7-4 win over Wilmington. She went 3 for 5 with a triple and two runs in an 11-8 loss to Caldwell. She had two hits in a 6-3 loss to Caldwell.

Makenzie Edwards (Hammonton) allowed a run and struck out one in 1 1/3 innings, earning the win for West Chester in an 8-7 victory over Wilmington. She allowed a run and struck out two in 3 2/3 innings in relief to get the win in a 6-2 victory over Lock Haven.

Megan Sooy (Millville) singled and scored in Arcadia’s 3-2 win over Wilkes. She hit two doubles in a 3-0 win over Wilkes.

Emma Barbera (Vineland) doubled and scored in Cabrini’s 5-3 win over Marywood. She hit a two-run homer and a single in a 5-4 loss to Marywood.

Ashlynne Scardino (Hammonton) struck out one in a six-inning complete-game shutout for Neumann in a 2-0 win over Elizabethtown. She also singled and drove in a run on a sacrifice fly in the win. In a 10-2 loss to Marymount, she hit an RBI double.

Emily Tunney (Oakcrest) hit a three-run inside-the-park homer in New Jersey City’s 7-5 loss to Rutgers-Newark. She hit an RBI single in a 12-1 loss to The College of New Jersey.

Gianna Terpolilli (Our Lady of Mercy) had two hits and two RBIs in Penn State-Brandywine’s 10-3 win over PSU-Greater Allegheny.

Mahogany Wheeler (Millville) allowed three runs, two earned, and struck out one in a seven-inning complete game for Ramapo in a 4-3 victory over William Paterson. She hit a double and drove in two runs in a 9-0 win over William Paterson. She allowed two unearned runs and struck out four in a seven-inning complete game in an 8-2 win over Montclair State. She had a double and an RBI in a 7-0 win over Montclair State.

Korie Hague (Vineland) singled, scored twice and drove in a run in Rowan’s 12-0 win over Rutgers-Camden. She hit a pair of RBI singles and scored once in a 14-1 win over Rutgers-Camden. She hit a double in a 2-0 win over Rutgers-Newark. She had two hits in a 10-5 win over Rutgers-Newark.

Kimmy Musarra (Millville) had two hits and a run in Rutgers-Camden’s 14-1 loss to Rowan. She singled and scored in a 9-4 loss to William Paterson. She scored three runs in an 11-1 win over William Paterson.

Ally Schlee (Cedar Creek) allowed a run and struck out four in a seven-inning complete game for The College of New Jersey in a 5-1 victory over Stockton. She allowed a hit and a walk and struck out four in a five-inning complete-game shutout in a 9-0 win over New Jersey City. She improved to 7-0.

Abigail Craige (Ocean City) hit a pinch-hit RBI single in Virginia Wesleyan’s 8-0 win over Guilford.

Women’s outdoor track

Grace Burke (Ocean City) ran on New Jersey Institute of Technology’s winning 4x400 relay (3 minutes, 59.56 seconds) at the Metropolitan Outdoor Championships.

Diamond McLaughlin (Absegami) won the 400 hurdles (1:02.82) for Saint Peter’s at the Metropolitan Outdoor Championships.

Becca Millar (Ocean City) was 16th in the 1,500 (5:13.28) for Saint Joseph’s at the Temple Invitational. Alexa Weber (Ocean City) was 10th in the 5,000 (20:17.24).

Rowan’s Alaysia Coursey (Millville) was second in the pole vault (2.75 meters) at the Temple Invitational. Amanthy Sosa Caceres (Absegami) was eighth in the 200 (26.51) and 11th in the 100 (12.94). Sam Eloy (Cedar Creek) was 13th in each of the 100 dash (13.10) and 200 dash (27.06).

Georgian Court’s Ginalee Erskine (Barnegat) had three top-five finishes at the Stockton Osprey Open. She placed third in the javelin (33.81m), third in the hammer throw (46.85m) and fifth in the discus (37.32m).

Holy Family’s Jillian Gatley (Mainland Regional) was 10th in the high jump (1.4m) at the Osprey Open.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184 jrusso@pressofac.com Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

