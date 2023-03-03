Salisbury University junior pitcher Nicole Ortega picked up three wins last week for the softball team.

Ortega, a Vineland High School graduate, struck out three in two perfect innings and earned the win in Salisbury’s 2-1 victory over Rochester. She allowed a run and struck out five in 3 1/3 innings and earned the win in a 9-5 victory over Stockton. She improved to 3-0, pitching a perfect eighth inning in a 2-1 win over Stockton.

The Seagulls, who advanced to the NCAA Division III champions last season, improved to 4-0 after the wins against Stockton.

Kaylin Flukey (Absegami) had two hits, two RBIs and a run in Iona’s 9-6 win over Drexel. She had two hits and an RBI in an 8-7 win over Queens. In a 6-5 loss to USC Upstate, Brianna Bailey (St. Joseph) singled and scored.

Olivia Catalina (Cedar Creek) hit an RBI single and scored in Lafayette’s 5-4 win over Youngstown.

Makenzie Edwards (Hammonton) allowed two unearned runs and struck out four in 4 1/3 in relief in West Chester’s 7-1 loss to Wingate. She allowed a run and struck out two in 3 1/3 in a 1-0 loss to Georgian Court.

Emma Barbera (Vineland) hit a two-run double and an RBI double in Cabrini’s 14-3 win over Houghton.

Men’s lacrosse

Colin Cooke (Mainland) scored twice and added an assist in High Point’s 14-13 win over Navy.

In New Jersey Institute of Technology’s 14-9 loss to Monmouth, Billy Kroeger (Ocean City) won 10 of 18 faceoffs and scooped four ground balls, Ryan Sininsky (Southern Regional) scored, Teddy Grimley (Ocean City) scooped four ground balls. In an 11-8 loss to Manhattan, Sininsky scored and Kroeger won six of 13 faceoffs and scooped three ground balls.

David Burr (St. Augustine Prep) had three goals and two assists in Robert Morris’ 13-8 win over Canisius.

Nicky Casano (St. Augustine) won 12 of 29 faceoffs and scooped seven ground balls in Sacred Heart’s 15-12 loss to Stony Brook.

Cade Johnson (Southern) scored in Chestnut Hill’s 7-4 loss to Seton Hill.

Vincent Giunta (Mainland) had two assists in Georgian Court’s 18-8 loss to Mercy. He scored in an 11-10 win over Saint Rose.

In Cabrini’s 11-7 loss to Lynchburg, Brady Rauner (Ocean City) scored, Mikey Vanaman (St. Augustine) had an assist, and Jake Schneider (Ocean City) added three ground balls and two caused turnovers.

Robert Nawrocki (Cedar Creek) scored twice and added an assist in FDU-Florhams’ 21-3 win over Centenary. He scored twice in a 12-9 win over Drew.

In Immaculata’s 16-0 win over Cairn, Anthony Inserra (Ocean City) scored, and Matthew Kirkland (St. Augustine) made seven saves in 24 minutes, 45 seconds.

Women’s lacrosse

Racheli Levy-Smith (Ocean City) scored her first collegiate goal in Holy Cross’ 19-11 win over Stonehill.

Dani Donoghue (Ocean City) scored six times for Mount St. Mary’s in a 15-10 loss to Maryland, Baltimore County.

Casey Murray (Mainland) had two goals and two assists in Virginia Commonwealth’s 18-9 win over Radford.

Kacey Kubarewicz (Southern) scored twice in Belmont Abbey’s 17-13 win over Young Harris.

Rylee Johnson (Southern) had a goal and an assist in Limestone’s 14-11 loss to Newbury. She scored in an 11-10 win over Alabama-Huntsville.

Summer Davis (Southern) scooped three ground balls in Kutztown’s 17-3 win over Holy Family.

Carina Raymond (Lower Cape May Regional) scored three in Thomas Jefferson’s 12-11 win over Millersville.

In Cabrini’s 16-15 loss to Haverford, Maggie Cella (Holy Spirit) scored, and Abbey Fenton (Ocean City) made 11 saves and scooped three ground balls.

Alyse Hand (St. Augustine) had three ground balls, three caused turnovers and two draw controls In Eastern’s 16-12 loss to Wilson.

In Gwynedd Mercy’s 19-8 loss to Alvernia, Cheyenne Avellino (EHT) scored, and Hailey Bloom (Atlantic City) had an assist. In a 15-1 win over Keystone, Bloom had three goals, two assists, two ground balls and two caused turnovers, and Avellino added two goals, two assists, three ground balls and three draw controls.

Kylie Giordano (Millville) scored in Kean’s 13-2 loss to Western Connecticut.

In Montclair State’s 16-2 loss to Stevens Institute of Technology, Chelsea Stack (Ocean City) had a goal and an assist, and Samantha Rothman (Mainland) added an assist.

Ashley Devlin (Ocean City) had a goal and an assist in Washington College’s 17-4 win over FDU-Florham. She had two goals and two assists in a 14-7 win over Stevenson.

