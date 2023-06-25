OCEAN CITY — The Ocean City Nor'easters' undefeated record looked all but over Saturday night until Nick Pariano's penalty kick in the final half-minute of the game against rival Reading United AC.

The Nor'easters trailed Reading 1-0 at Carey Stadium with less than a minute left in stoppage time and were desperately trying to get the equalizer. Then a Reading defender was whistled for a hand ball in the box. A penalty kick was awarded. and Pariano, a midfielder, took it.

The fans who remained after a two-hour lightning delay were cheering him on as he prepared for the shot, and the Duke University rising senior didn't disappoint.

Pariano fired a quick shot that went just to the right of Reading goalie Tomas Hut and into the net to tie it. Seconds later the final score was 1-1.

"I just stepped up and picked a corner and went with it," said Pariano, a 20-year-old Philadelphia resident. "That's basically it. I hit it with power and made sure it goes in.

"The game had a dozen flows, but it was really good after the delay that we kept it at 1-0 because we knew we were going to get that chance. We just had to wait for that chance. It was good that we didn't let it get to 2-0, and obviously it paid off in the end.

"Everyone just stayed focused," he added, "and considering the delay, I think it's a point (one point for a tie) well-fought, and we move on. We don't feel too bad about it."

The tie put first-place Ocean City at 6-0-3 (21 points) in the Mid-Atlantic Division of the United Soccer Leagues' League Two. The Nor'easters have now tied Reading twice this season, both time 1-1. United is 2-2-6 (12 points) in the division.

The tie also extended the Nor'easters regular-season unbeaten streak to 24 games.

Reading seemed to have the edge in play in the first half Saturday night, and Nor'easters goalie Stefano Camerlengo made two diving saves to keep it 0-0.

Ocean City forced the action more in the second half, but lightning in the background brought a two-hour delay with 71 minutes, 51 seconds gone in the game.

When play resumed, Reading's Shuma Sasaki scored into the right corner from 8 yards out in the 76th minute.

"I think the delay was a challenge," Ocean City coach Matt Perrella said. "I think we had a really good flow in the second half before the delay. I think the first half was kind of 50-50. But both teams had to come out and play, so it's not an excuse. They say football is a game that's not always fair, but the soccer gods for whatever reason thought we were good enough to earn a draw at the end there.

"So we'll take it, we're still undefeated, we're still hard to beat, and there's something to be said about a team that's had nine games and has not lost a game. When these guys came back after being down, that says a lot about their character as well."