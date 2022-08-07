 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story
ATLANTIC CITY TRIATHLON

New York's Patrick Daly wins A.C. Triathlon's Olympic race

Patrick Daly.JPG

Patrick Daly, 24, of Pearl River, New York, was the overall winner Sunday at the Atlantic City Triathlon, running the course in 2 hours, 34 seconds.

 GUY GARGAN, Staff Writer

ATLANTIC CITY — There was plenty of athletic variety Sunday at the Atlantic City Triathlon, which was actually six races. The 12th annual event was held in warm, sunny conditions, though some complained about the heat.

Patrick Daly, 24, of Pearl River, New York, was the overall winner of the featured race, the Olympic Triathlon, in 2 hours, 34 seconds. The race was a 1-mile swim, a 22-mile bike and a 10-kilometer run.

Tom Lennon, 42, of Paramus, who was third last year, finished second in 2:03.21. Jason Stern, 32, of Little River, placed third in 2:07.00.

“I definitely do the swim best, and I’ve improved a lot on the others,” said Daly, a graduate of Ithaca College, during the awards ceremony at the Mississippi Avenue beach. “It was my first time ever in Atlantic City, and I love it. The course was great. Running on the Boardwalk was a good atmosphere.”

About 1,200 people competes Sunday in the 12th edition of the event, hosted by DelMoSports. Steve Del Monte, of Wildwood Crest, is the race director as well as the founder and chief executive officer of DelMoSports.

Athletes swam in the back bay off Bader Field, biked along U.S. Route 40/322 and the Atlantic City Expressway and ran over the North Albany Avenue bridge onto the Boardwalk.

Nicole Bruno, 38, of Cherry Hill, was the Olympic Triathlon women’s champion in 2:27.05. Kaitlyn Crouthamel, a three-sport athlete and rising senior at Lower Cape May Regional High School, was second in 2:30.02, and Danielle Karapelou, 56, of Allentown, Pennsylvania, finished third in 2:33.02.

“Swimming is definitely my best part of the race,” said Crouthamel, 17, a Cape May resident who swims and runs cross country and track at Lower. “I like the bike a lot too, and I’ve done this one the last three years (it was held in 2020). I also did the Escape The Cape Triathlon in June. My endurance comes from swimming. Swimming gives you the endurance for the other parts of the race.

“This is the first time I did the Olympic distance. Once I got used to it, I liked it more.”

Karapelou has done triathlons for many years.

“I’ve done every distance from sprint to full Ironman,” Karapelou said. “I’ve won a lot of them. I usually get on the podium (top three).”

The Atlantic City Triathlon was the USA Triathlon New Jersey State Championships in the six races.

The other two Olympic races were the Olympic Duathlon (two-mile run-22-mile bike-10K run) and the Olympic Aquabike (1-mile swim-22-mile bike. Three shorter races were the the Sprint Triathlon, the Sprint Duathlon and the Sprint Aquabike.

Paul Greenberg, of Westport, Connecticut, and a former Margate resident, won the Olympic Duathlon for the second straight year and the third time in the last four years. His time of 1:48.53 was faster than his winning times (1:55.32 in 2021, and 1:52.47 in 2019). Greenberg is a 1979 Atlantic City High School graduate.

“The 10K run at the end is brutal after you’ve done the two-mile run and you’ve been out on the bike,” said Greenberg, 61. “There was no shade on the bike today. You always try to save some for after the bike.

“It’s always great to come back here. I didn’t play sports at Atlantic City High School. I was a late bloomer.”

Cassie Cuppek, 38, of Boonton, Morris County, won the women’s title in the Olympic Duathlon, in 2:24.34.

In the Olympic Aquabike, Jared Gentile, second in the race last year, was the winner in 1:25.38. Gentile, 40, of Fort Washington, Pennsylvania, is a member of the USA Aquabike age group team. Lauren Caskey was the women’s Olympic Aquabike winner in 1:45.21.

“It’s pretty exciting to win,” Gentile said. “I didn’t know if I was leading. You just empty the tank and hope for the best. I found out I won 10 minutes after the race.”

Kaitlyn Crouthamel.JPG

Crouthamel
Danielle Karapelou.JPG

Karapelou
Paul Greenberg.JPG

Greenberg
Jared Gentile.JPG

Gentile

OLYMPIC RESULTS

Olympic Triathlon

(1-mile swim-22-mile bike-10K run)

Men: 1. Patrick Daly 2:00.34; 2. Tom Lennon 2:03.21; 3. Jason Stern 2:07.00.

Women: 1. Nicole Bruno 2:27.05; 2. Kaitlyn Crouthamel 2:30.02; 3. Danielle Karapelou 2:33.02.

Olympic Duathlon

(Two-mile run-22-mile bike-10K run)

Men: 1. Paul Greenberg 1:48.53; 2. Anthony Walker 2:02.12; 3. Nathan Bruccoleri 2:07.18.

Women: 1. Cassie Cuppek 2:24.34; 2. Jenn Petrosino 2:31.48; 3. Reilly Weber 3:02.05.

Olympic Aquabike

(1-mile swim-22-mile bike)

Men: 1. Jared Gentile 1:25.38; 2. Pedro Collazo 1:36.03; 3. Marcus Bruccoleri 1:36.19.

Women: 1. Lauren Caskey 1:45.21; 2. Beth Snyder 2:00.37; 3. Heather Lacouture 2:05.26.

